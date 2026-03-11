Energizer P30K Apex includes a 30,000mAh battery for extended use

French company Avenir Telecom has launched the Energizer P30K Apex, a rugged smartphone built for users who require extended battery life and high durability.

This rugged smartphone features a 30,000mAh battery capable of lasting up to a month in mixed-use and standby modes.

This capacity is six to seven times higher than that of typical rugged phones, such as the Samsung XCover6 Pro and Kyocera DuraForce Pro 3.

Power management

The device supports 66W fast charging, allowing the phone to efficiently regain power despite the large battery capacity, minimizing downtime, and the extended battery can support continuous operations over several weeks, which is uncommon in the current rugged phone market.

For professionals operating in construction, logistics, or industrial environments, this allows prolonged use in locations without access to electricity and reduces interruptions.

The device has a 6.95-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, providing a large workspace for reviewing technical documents, plans, or images.

Under the hood, it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which is able to support demanding applications used in professional workflows.

The P30 Apex runs Android 16 and includes NFC support, allowing compatibility with modern applications, contactless services, and other enterprise tools.

On the rear, there is a 200MP main sensor, accompanied by 50MP and 2MP secondary sensors, while the front camera has a 50MP sensor.

The smartphone meets P68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H resistance standards, offering waterproofing, dustproofing, and shock protection, ensuring the device can operate under harsh environmental conditions.

The Energizer P30K Apex will be commercially available in June 2026 at a price of €399, including a three-year warranty.

It is part of a broader product range that includes the P20K Atlas with a 20,000mAh battery for inspection and fieldwork, and the P10K Orion with a 10,000mAh battery for users needing a smaller device.

While the P30K Apex includes the standard features expected of a regular rugged phone, several important details are missing.

The weight of the device is not mentioned, and with a battery of this size, it is likely to be substantial.

Many devices with batteries this large offer reverse charging, and it is disappointing that the Apex does not include this feature.

The claim of up to a month of battery life is based on mixed-use estimates, and actual performance under continuous or demanding conditions has not been verified.

