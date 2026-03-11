I called the Anycubic Kobra S1 the best 3D printer deal this week—until the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo crashed in price at Amazon

One of the cheapest and most reliable multi-color 3D printers we've ever tested has got an unmissable discount over at Amazon.

• In the US, the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo 3D printer is now $449 (was $500) at Amazon.com.

• In the UK, the same Elegoo 3D printer is down to £374 (was £440) at Amazon.co.uk.

When the UK Spring sale first started, I wondered if any 3D printer deal could beat this fantastic offer on the Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo.

Now, we have our answer. Our 3D printing expert Alastair found this enclosed CoreXY 3D printer delivered on speed, accuracy, and value for money.

Today's top 3D printer deal

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo scored 4.5 stars in our review, earning a TechRadar Pro Highly Recommended badge.

What really stands out here - especially compared to the original single filament Centauri Carbon - is the ability to perform multi-color 3D printing with the easy-to-use CANVAS system mounted on the side of the machine. Here, four filaments feed through into a single nozzle printhead.

During testing, our 3D printing fanatic Alastair found this unit well-suited to home and small business use, and it works with both standard PLA and engineering materials.

He said: "If you are a small business looking to make functional parts on a budget, then the Centauri Carbon 2 really does live up to expectations."

In his comprehensive review, Alastair noted: "When it comes to print quality, the detail and accuracy of the prints really do stand out."

He also found that "as the prints came off the print bed, the printer didn’t fail to impress. The multifilament printing quality is exceptionally good, with clean lines."

I've included a gallery from Alastair's testing below, so you can get an idea of what to expect from this machine.