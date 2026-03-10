You can save £180 on the 3D printer our 3D printing expert called 'exceptional' - the Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo gets a price-cut that's as eye-catching as the models it prints

I've found a great 3D printer deal in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, with the Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo now £419 (was £599) at Amazon. This is one you won't want to miss, whether you're a beginner or a pro.

There's plenty to like about this user-friendly multi-colour 3D printer, which scored 4.5 stars and a TechRadar Pro Highly Recommend badge after our 3D printing expert Alastair tested this one out.

Fast and accurate, this fully enclosed CoreXY 3D printer is the first we've tested to score 30 / 30 in our print quality test, delivering fine-detailed models and miniatures every time. During tests, we found "the precision and quality of the print finish are exceptional."

Today's top 3D printer deal

Save £180.01 Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo: was £599 now £418.99 at Amazon The Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo is that perfect combination of build quality, price, and absolute precision. In his review, our 3D printing expert Alastair called it "a printer that you can't fail to be impressed with." It's packed with all the features you need, whether you're a beginner or a veteran.

The Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo is one of those 3D printers that impresses across the board - from price to performance to output.

First off, it's deliciously straightforward to set up, making it a powerful choice for beginners just starting out.

It's small, efficient, relatively lightweight, and well-suited to everything from homes to studios and workshops.

But what really makes the Kobra S1 stand-out is the precision of the prints, which is absolutely superb.

In his review, Alastair called it "a printer that you can't fail to be impressed with," adding "it comes with pretty much everything you could want from a printer of this level. You have multi-filament printing, a built-in camera with remote access, and the ability to send files through Wi-Fi from Anycubic Slicer directly to the machine."

For the price, there's much out there to beat this beginner-friendly 3D printer on ease-of-use and quality of prints.