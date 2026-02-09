Nothing beats this pro-grade 3D printer deal with $300 off - Bambu Lab P1S is just $399 with free shipping

Bambu Lab, known for making some of the best consumer 3D printers on the market, is back with an amazing deal on one of its top models - the Bambu Lab P1S is $399 (was $699) at Bambu Lab. And it's is easily one of the best you can buy right now.

The printer is built around a rigid, enclosed steel frame and a high-speed CoreXY motion system, letting it reach up to 20,000 mm/s² acceleration while still maintaining clean, accurate prints.

That speed translates into real-world time savings. It can make simple models like a Benchy in about 18 minutes, and larger projects complete far faster than on traditional bed-slinger printers.

Today's top Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer deal

Save $300 Bambu Lab P1S 3D Printer: was $699 now $399 at Bambu Lab The Bambu Lab P1S is a fast, enclosed CoreXY 3D printer built for reliable, high-quality prints with minimal setup. It features automatic calibration, 20,000 mm/s² acceleration, and a direct-drive extruder for multiple materials. With optional AMS support for multi-color printing, it offers powerful performance at an accessible price.

One of the biggest advantages of the P1S is how little setup or tuning it requires. It’s designed to work right out of the box, with most users able to get printing in around 15 minutes.

Automatic bed leveling, vibration compensation, and built-in calibration routines handle the technical adjustments for you, so you can focus on designing and printing instead of troubleshooting.

The direct-drive extruder and all-metal hotend support a wide range of materials, including PLA, PETG, ABS, ASA, TPU, and more.

The enclosed body helps maintain stable temperatures, making it especially suitable for higher-temperature filaments that often warp on open printers.

It also includes a built-in camera for remote monitoring and timelapse recording, which is useful for checking long prints or sharing your work.

For anyone wanting multi-color or multi-material printing, the P1S is compatible with the AMS 2 Pro system, allowing up to 16 colors in a single print. This expands the printer’s capabilities significantly for complex designs, signage, or artistic projects.

At $399, the P1S offers speed, reliability, enclosure, and advanced automation features that are typically found in far more expensive machines, making it an exceptional deal for both beginners and experienced makers.

