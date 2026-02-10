Save $200 on Creality's 'exceptional' beginner 3D printer - Hi Combo is just $399 with multi-color printing and fast 500mm/s speeds
Arrives nearly assembled, runs one-tap auto-calibration, and handles larger prints straight out of the box
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
One of our favorite beginner-friendly 3D printers has just been discounted - and we can't recommend this one enough. The Creality Hi Combo 3D printer is now $399 (was $600) at Best Buy.
In our review we called the Creality Hi “an exceptionally well thought-out and robust 3D printer." It's impressively accurate considering it's a budget model, and given the vast set of features, punches well above its weight for the price.
The Combo deal includes the CFS system, which supports up to 16-color printing when fully expanded. This opens the door to multi-material parts, color-coded prints, and supports made from different materials that snap away cleanly.
For more savings across tech, we're live now tracking the top Best Buy Presidents' Day sale.
Today's top Creality Hi 3D printer deal
The Creality Hi Combo arrives mostly assembled, handles auto-calibration with a single tap, and reaches speeds up to 500mm/s. The included CFS system adds multi-color printing, while the sturdy metal frame keeps prints smooth and consistent at higher speeds.
The printer arrives about 95% pre-assembled, so you’re not going to be spending your first evening with a pile of bolts and a confusing manual. Setup is closer to plug-in, run calibration, and start printing.
Its 260 x 260 x 300mm build volume is roomy enough for helmets, props, or larger functional parts without slicing models into sections.
Speed is another draw for the Creality Hi. It can print at up to 500mm/s, which cuts waiting time dramatically compared with older, slower consumer machines.
Auto-calibration runs with a single tap, handling bed leveling and other adjustments without much user input. That’s especially handy if you just want to print instead of spending time tweaking settings.
The all-metal body uses die-cast aluminum parts, paired with a linear rail on the X-axis and dual rods on the Y-axis. That rigid setup helps keep motion smooth and reduces vibration during fast prints.
There’s also a quick-swap, clog-resistant nozzle, built-in camera, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a heated flexible build plate. It handles standard 1.75mm filament and uses common G-code or 3MF files.
In our review we noted the “overall quality of the base machine is exceptionally high,” and the “quality of the prints, from single to multifilament, was impressive, with good resolution and quality throughout.”
We felt that “when it comes to quality, this is one of the best printers that we've used for the price.” Discounted by $200, it’s even more of a must-buy if you’re looking to get into 3D printing. It's so good, you'll find the Creality Hi in our guide to the best 3D printers we've tested.
Also consider
The Bambu Lab P1S is a fast, enclosed CoreXY 3D printer built for reliable, high-quality prints with minimal setup. It features automatic calibration, 20,000 mm/s² acceleration, and a direct-drive extruder for multiple materials. With optional AMS support for multi-color printing, it offers powerful performance at an accessible price.
Elegoo’s Centauri Carbon is a fully enclosed CoreXY 3D printer built for speed and simplicity. It reaches up to 500mm/s using carbon fiber rods, includes full-auto calibration, and supports advanced filaments like ABS, ASA, and carbon fiber blends. At $289, it delivers pro-level performance at a budget price.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.