'The precision and quality of the print finish are exceptional': Our 3D printing expert loved the beginner-friendly Anycubic Kobra S1 and it's $320 off right now

3D printing can get expensive fast, but I’ve found a fantastic deal on one of our all-time favorite models right now.

Delivering superb print quality, the Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo 3D Printer is now $429 (was $749) direct from Anycubic. For a CoreXY printer with multi-color support and high-speed printing, that’s a brilliant price.

When our 3D printing expert Alastair tested out this model, he loved the "build quality, price, and absolute precision with this outstanding multi-filament printer."

One of the headline features is the Kobra S1's ability to print in four or even eight colors. That opens the door to far more creative projects without constantly swapping filaments during a print.

Today's top 3D printer deal

In his review, Alastair called it "a printer that you can't fail to be impressed with," adding it "comes with pretty much everything you could want from a printer of this level. You have multi-filament printing, a built-in camera with remote access, and the ability to send files through Wi-Fi from Anycubic Slicer directly to the machine."

The printer reaches maximum speeds of up to 600mm/s, with recommended speeds around 300mm/s for consistent results. That means large prints can finish much faster than on many entry-level machines.

Build volume sits at 250 x 250 x 250mm, giving you plenty of space for functional parts, prototypes, or decorative pieces.

The Kobra S1 Combo also supports a wide range of common filaments including PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, and ASA. That flexibility lets you experiment with different materials depending on the strength, flexibility, or finish you want.

The hotend reaches temperatures up to 320C and uses an anti-clogging design that’s easy to disassemble for maintenance.

Noise levels stay impressively low during operation. Anycubic rates the printer at 44dB in quiet mode, so it won’t dominate a room while running long prints.

Automatic leveling is handled by LeviQ3.0, which adjusts the bed before printing and helps keep the first layer consistent.

A 4.3in capacitive touchscreen makes the printer easy to control directly on the device. You can also manage prints through slicing software, the Anycubic app, or a USB connection.

The CoreXY construction helps maintain speed and precision while keeping movement smooth during complex prints.

At $429, this is a huge discount for a fast, multi-color CoreXY printer with a large build area and wide filament support.

If you’ve been thinking about getting into 3D printing or upgrading your current setup, this deal knocks hundreds off the usual price.

