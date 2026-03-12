Corsair's 32GB Vengeance RGB Pro deal is a rare win for PC builders - it's on sale for just $230 when you use this promo code

If you’re upgrading your PC and want a reliable 32GB kit with a bit of visual flair, I’ve found a great memory deal for you.

The Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB kit has dropped to $230 (was $308) at Newegg when using the promo code SSF4477

That's a tasty $78 saving for a well-known kit like this. This set includes two 16GB modules for a total of 32GB, which is plenty of room for multitasking, creative work, and heavier workloads. Running at DDR4-3200 with CL16 timings, it offers a balanced mix of speed and responsiveness for compatible Intel and AMD motherboards.

Today's top memory deal

It’s worth pointing out that this kit is DDR4 rather than the newer DDR5 standard. DDR5 is much faster overall, but that only helps if your motherboard supports it. For many existing systems, DDR4 is what you want.

Each module features ten ultra-bright RGB LEDs, creating dynamic lighting that can be customized through iCUE software. If you already run Corsair lighting gear such as fans, coolers, or keyboards, it can sync everything together for a coordinated look.

The modules use an anodized aluminum heat spreader to help manage temperatures during heavier loads. A custom performance PCB helps maintain signal quality and stability, which is especially helpful when pushing the memory beyond stock settings.

Corsair also screens the memory ICs carefully to support better overclocking potential. With XMP 2.0 support, enabling the rated speed is straightforward, requiring only a quick setting change in the BIOS.

Plenty of popular platforms, including Intel Z390 and AMD 400 or 500 series boards, still rely on it.

If you’re building a compatible system or upgrading an older machine that already uses DDR4, this is a great deal, especially coming at a time when computer RAM prices are at an all-time high.