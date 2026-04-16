RAM prices are easing, and Corsair's 32GB Vengeance RGB Pro kit is currently under $240 with this promo code
Deals
By Wayne Williams published
You'll have to act fast though as it won't stay in stock for long at this price
Sign up with your email below to instantly access member features, newsletters and exclusive Insider perks
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
Your membership journey starts here.
Keep exploring and earning more as a member.
Latest in phones
News, deals, reviews, guides and more…Start reading
Latest in computing
News, deals, reviews, guides and more on the newest computing gadgetsStart reading
Start exploring exclusive deals, expert advice and more
Member Rewards
Unlock and manage exclusive Techradar member rewards.
You'll have to act fast though as it won't stay in stock for long at this price