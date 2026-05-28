For one day only, you can grab the Geekom A7 Max mini PC for $549 (was $699) at Best Buy. When we tested out this mini PC, we thought it was "a good choice for those who want an efficient mini PC for coding and Office applications." And if you upgrade the 16GB DDR5 memory, you'll have a much more impressive machine on your hands.

• See all mini PCs at Best Buy

When I first saw the $549 price tag, I immediately checked both Geekom's official site and Amazon to make sure my eyes weren't playing tricks on me. But no, the deal is real. On Amazon, it's still priced at $699, while Geekom has it for $664.

Geekom has also been in touch to send me a couple of codes to save even more on the high-performance A9 Max and office classic A5 mini PCs. So, ignore those 5% coupons you see on the site - for bigger savings, copy the special codes below to use at checkout.