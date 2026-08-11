How SMBs turn AI into lasting business value

Artificial intelligence has moved from experimentation to everyday business use faster than almost any technology in recent memory.

For small businesses, AI adoption needs no convincing as most already see the benefits. The real challenge is now transforming isolated AI use into consistent business value.

Goldman Sachs found that 76% of small businesses are using AI, and among those users, 93% say it has had a positive impact. Yet only 14% have fully integrated AI into core operations.

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That gap is where the next stage of AI adoption will be won or lost.

Eric Yu Social Links Navigation Senior Vice President and General Manager of Lenovo’s Commercial Product Center and Worldwide SMB Segment.

The question is no longer whether small businesses can access AI. It is how they can make it part of their business.

For me, that means moving beyond AI as a feature list and toward AI as a trusted experience employees can rely on in the flow of work.

The focus now should be on helping small businesses progress from deploying AI in everyday tasks, to reshaping workflows, to eventually inventing new services, business models and revenue streams.

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Start where the work gets stuck

The temptation is to start with the technology, but the better starting point is the work itself. A modern AI-ready device, collaboration setup or workplace platform can promise faster content creation, more productive meetings or automated reporting. Those capabilities matter, but the question is more basic: what problem is slowing the business down?

The problem might be missed customer follow-ups, teams spending too much time turning raw information into action, or even just slow response times. AI becomes valuable when it is pointed at a specific bottleneck and measured against a business outcome: time saved, errors reduced, revenue protected, customers retained, or employees freed up for higher-value work.

This outcome-first mindset is critical because the goal should not be to optimize an old process simply because it exists. It should be to ask what the business needs to achieve, then design the workflow and the technology around that result.

Discipline is important because small businesses do not have much room for technology theater. The most useful AI projects are rarely the flashiest. They are the ones tied to work that happens every day.

Redesign the workflow, not just the task

The next step is to move beyond individual productivity. Many employees are already using AI in small, informal ways, with a 156% increase between 2023 and 2025 in shadow AI usage. Shadow AI refers to employees using AI tools without formal approval, oversight or integration into company systems.

Employees ask AI to clean up an email, summarize a document or prepare a first draft. While those use cases can help, they usually create isolated gains. The bigger opportunity comes when AI is built into the workflow itself.

Consider a customer-facing team. AI can draft a response. But the bigger opportunity is redesigning a process around it. Let AI help categorize the request, identify urgency, suggest the next best action, and leave important judgment calls to a person.

For a lean operations team, AI can turn meetings, documents and business data into clearer next steps, helping reduce the manual follow-through that often slows momentum. Over time, this will become less about a single AI tool assisting with a single task and more about groups of AI agents working across connected workflows, with people shaping the strategy, setting the guardrails and orchestrating the work.

This is where many organizations still struggle. McKinsey’s 2025 State of AI research found that 88% of organizations use AI in at least one business function, but only about one-third have begun scaling AI across the enterprise. The same research found that AI high performers are nearly three times as likely as others to have fundamentally redesigned workflows.

In other words, the return comes less from sprinkling AI over old processes and more from rethinking how work should move. That is the difference between deploying AI, reshaping work and ultimately inventing new ways for the business to grow.

Train people to use AI with judgment

It’s not enough to invest in tools. Businesses must also invest in helping employees use them effectively. AI works best when employees understand what it is good at, where it can fail and when human judgment is required. Not every small business needs a large training program, but it does need practical guidance: which tools are approved, what information should stay protected and when outputs need human review.

Clear guardrails allow a business to scale AI with confidence. Goldman Sachs found that small businesses using AI cite data privacy and security concerns, lack of technical expertise and difficulty choosing tools among their top challenges. 73% said they would benefit from more training and resources to implement and evaluate AI successfully.

When employees are trained to use AI responsibly, technology becomes less of a risk to manage and more of a capacity builder that helps small teams work with greater speed, confidence and focus. It also builds the trust employees need to treat AI not as another feature to try, but as a dependable part of how work gets done.

Make AI a capacity builder

AI is often framed as a replacement story. In practice, many small businesses are using it as a force multiplier. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that 58% of small businesses use generative AI, up from 40% in 2024 and 23% in 2023. It also found that 82% of small businesses using AI increased their workforce over the past year. For lean teams, AI can create breathing room: less time spent chasing notes or repeating manual tasks and more time spent with customers and employees.

None of this happens automatically. Small businesses need to choose technology with integration in mind, not just features in isolation. They need to understand where data lives, how systems connect and whether employees can use new tools without adding more complexity.

They also need the confidence to seek outside guidance, whether from technology partners, managed service providers, industry peers or local business networks. The right support can help small businesses see where AI should simply deploy, where it should reshape the way people work and where it may create room to invent something entirely new.

The bottom line: AI should change how work gets done

The small businesses that get the most from AI will not necessarily be the ones that adopt the most tools. They will be the ones that ask sharper questions: Where are we losing time? Where are decisions too slow? Where are customers waiting? Where are employees doing work that software could support safely and reliably?

AI has already changed what small businesses can do. The next challenge is changing how work gets done. For small businesses, the real opportunity is not to add AI everywhere, but to apply it with purpose: deploy it where it helps today, reshape the workflows that define the business and invent new ways to create value tomorrow.

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