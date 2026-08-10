Why business leaders need to take quantum seriously

You may have heard a lot about quantum in the past few months, from your newsfeed to your competitors’ strategies. Last year was proclaimed the “International Year of Quantum Science and Technology” by the United Nations to celebrate the 100th anniversary of quantum mechanics.

While quantum belonged to the writings of the brightest scientists a century ago, it now animates conversations in both academic and business circles.

But what should you do about it as a business leader?

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Camille Georges Social Links Navigation Deputy Director of the EDHEC Quantum Institute.

Quantum technologies use the principles of quantum mechanics to unlock new possibilities and can be split into three distinct categories. Quantum computing uses quantum bits instead of classical 0 or 1 bits to perform calculations.

Quantum sensing uses the same underlying physics to take very precise measurements, like an extraordinarily precise compass. And quantum communication enables the ultra-secure exchange of sensitive information.

Each of these technologies is on a different maturity curve.

One theory, three subfields

Quantum computing gets the most attention for a reason: it represents the largest estimated market size; and will unlock a completely new set of possibilities. Unlike classical bits, quantum bits can exist in a superposition of 0 and 1 simultaneously, enabling the exploration of many possibilities at once.

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This capability is especially valuable for optimization problems, for example, finding the optimal route between two points. However, quantum bits, or qubits, are fragile and error-prone, today’s machines are still what we call “Noisy Intermediate-Scale” systems, and hold limited practical usefulness.

The industry is developing Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computers (FTQC) by using error correction methods to unlock reliable calculations. Given that these systems are not commercially available, waiting might seem like the best way forward; but it is exactly the opposite.

Businesses must prepare now for the advent of FTQCs. Because quantum computers operate on fundamentally different principles from classical machines, algorithms must be tailored to them, often to the point of redesign.

Building these capabilities is critical for businesses to secure a competitive advantage, but it will take time, so companies must start now if they have not yet explored this field. While quantum computers mature, another branch is already delivering value: quantum sensing.

Quantum sensors are one of the most underrated segments of the industry. Far more mature than quantum computers, some technologies are already being deployed in real-world settings. Applications have been developed in many sectors such as non-invasive cardiac diagnosis, non-destructive testing in manufacturing or GPS-free navigation.

This subfield is dual-use: sensors can passively detect concealed objects or track ground vehicles, which is why this technology is considered a strategic asset rather than a purely commercial one in many countries.

Quantum communications use the principles of quantum mechanics to create secure data transmission networks in which leaks or espionage can be physically detected. The EuroQCI joint initiative between the European Commission and ESA aims to develop this infrastructure across the continent, while China has constructed a secure link spanning more than two thousand kilometers between Beijing and Shanghai.

Quantum as a strategic asset

The advent of FTQCs will not only unlock new opportunities for businesses but also pose significant security threats for our systems. Indeed, they are expected to break the most widely used cryptographic schemes, creating a cybersecurity nightmare situation.

Although quantum computers do not yet have this capability, highly sensitive information like health or financial data can be collected now and decrypted later. Post-quantum cryptography, which uses classical methods, has been developed to resist quantum attacks. A June 2026 US executive order set a 2031 deadline for high-value, high-impact systems to migrate to post-quantum cryptography, and France's cybersecurity agency will certify only quantum-safe products starting in 2027.

Governments have also begun treating quantum as a controlled and sovereign technology. The US restricted exports of quantum computers in late 2024, and the EU added quantum to its dual-use control list in 2025. This pattern mirrors what’s happening with AI, with the US government briefly imposing export controls on Anthropic’s Fable 5 model.

These regulatory efforts are happening while AI and quantum are already converging and accelerating each other’s development, despite being fundamentally different technologies. Artificial intelligence is now widely used in the computing community for programming, notably to accelerate the creation of quantum algorithms.

Quantum sensors already rely on to machine learning methods to differentiate target signatures against noise, notably enabling more sensitive detection. Quantum computing, in turn, could open new hardware possibilities for artificial intelligence. Recent research also shows that quantum algorithms can pre-select features to accelerate processes before handling them to AI models.

Start small, but start now

From cancer drug discovery and delivery scheduling optimization to GPS-free navigation and risk simulation, quantum technologies hold the promise of revolutionizing various use cases across industries. Investors spent more than $12B on quantum technology startups in 2025, and around 30 countries have developed specific policies or a national strategy.

No one expects business leaders to become quantum physicists; however, ignoring the quantum opportunities and threats could put your business at risk. Developing expertise, notably by hiring or upskilling a “Chief Quantum Officer” who will lead quantum strategy and prepare for the opportunities and risks ahead, will secure a competitive advantage in the long run.

In order to grasp this potential, start by identifying at least one business challenge you are currently facing and explore whether quantum can solve it.

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