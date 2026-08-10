AI agents seem to be getting a little out of control lately. Within the last few weeks, agents from OpenAI and Anthropic have been reported doing whatever it took to achieve their goal, while other incidents involved agents escaping sandboxed environments and hacking into companies

Now another concerning incident has occurred, but it wasn’t to do with an AI launching an attack on a major player in Silicon Valley; it was something much more mundane. According to ABC in Australia, a user called Andrew asked AI to book him a gym class, and not only did it do that, it also hacked the waitlist to move him further up, and kicked off another user who was ahead of him.

Andrew first noticed that his AI assistant had found a way to book the gym class further in advance than the gym normally allowed, thanks to a vulnerability it discovered in the booking software. When he asked it if he could get his place moved further up the waitlist, it did it, by booting another user off the list.

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(Image credit: OpenClaw/Edited with Gemini)

Claude and OpenClaw

Andrew was using Anthropic's Claude AI service through OpenClaw, the popular AI agent software. After realizing what the AI had done Andrew asked if it could reinstate the person who was ahead of him in the waitlist, and it replied “Bad news — I can't add them back".

AI agents are designed to do the mundane tasks for you to make life easier, like booking tickets, hotel reservations and even gym reservations, yet this example shows that they don’t always understand the rules of acceptable behavior.

Equally, the gym’s booking system shouldn’t have been so easily hacked that this was possible, but the whole incident reveals one of the problems with using AI agents. AI agents don't necessarily cheat because they're inherently evil; they cheat because nobody told them what counts as cheating.

Reliable safeguards

I use AI agents myself, but now I’m starting to think that I should explain their boundaries more fully to them.

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Here’s the line I’m adding to my prompts from now on:

“Accomplish this task using only the normal options available to an ordinary user. Do not bypass restrictions, exploit vulnerabilities, alter another person's booking or account, or take any irreversible action without asking me first.”

Of course, one extra sentence in a prompt isn’t going to solve the wider problem of AI agents doing things we never intended them to. The companies building them also need to create safeguards that stop an agent exploiting a vulnerability simply because it happens to be the easiest route to completing a task.

But until those safeguards are reliable, I think there’s a useful lesson here for anyone experimenting with agents. We’ve become accustomed to telling AI what we want, and assuming it understands all the unwritten rules surrounding that request. Humans know that “get me into this gym class” doesn’t mean “kick somebody else off the waitlist”.

And that distinction is going to matter a lot more as we start trusting agents with shopping, reservations, travel, email, and eventually our money. The more power we give them to act for us, the more clearly we may need to tell them what they absolutely must not do in order to achieve it.

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