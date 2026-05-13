AI agents are the new unmanaged endpoints
Opinion
By Ronan Murphy published
AI agents are the new unmanaged enterprise security threat
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Remember the late 2000s, when personal smartphones started showing up in enterprise environments? Employees were connecting personal devices to corporate Wi-Fi, syncing work email to iPhones and accessing internal systems from hardware the security team had never touched and had no authority over.
Ronan Murphy
Chief Data Strategy Officer at For