AI agents are the new unmanaged endpoints

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AI agents are the new unmanaged enterprise security threat

A robot hand touching a locked digital shield blocking a human from accessing data
(Image credit: Blue Planet Studio/Shutterstock)

Remember the late 2000s, when personal smartphones started showing up in enterprise environments? Employees were connecting personal devices to corporate Wi-Fi, syncing work email to iPhones and accessing internal systems from hardware the security team had never touched and had no authority over.

Ronan Murphy

Chief Data Strategy Officer at For