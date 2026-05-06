AI agents now commit and conceal cybercrimes on their own
Opinion
By Terence Kwok published
Autonomous AI fraud agents steal massive data, hiding their tracks beyond human attribution
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For several years now, AI has been showing up in fraud as an accelerant. It drafted phishing emails, polished social engineering scripts, helped attackers move faster. The human operator still sat close to every meaningful step.
But that distance is shrinking really fast. In September 2025, Anthropic’s Claude Code was used in a cyber-espionage campaign when AI handled 80 to 90% of tactical operations across roughly 30 targets.
Terence Kwok
Founder of Humanity.
A few months later, reporting on the Mexican government breach described a jailbroken Claude Code setup that Gambit Security said stole more than 150GB of data and exposed roughly 195 million identities.Article continues below