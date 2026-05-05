Managing the internet’s agentic middlemen
Opinion
By Richard Meeus published
AI bots reshape commerce, visibility, and control in digital ecosystems
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AI bots are no longer on the fringes of the internet. They are integral actors that are reshaping traffic patterns and digital discovery. Far beyond simple crawlers, today’s bots can execute complex, high-volume interactions at scale.
In the retail sector, AI bots are increasingly interacting with e-commerce websites as large language model providers expand their use of crawlers to gather and retrieve information.
These bots can access product descriptions, pricing and availability data that may later be surfaced and prioritized through AI-powered search and assistant tools.Article continues below