Managing the internet’s agentic middlemen

Opinion
By published

AI bots reshape commerce, visibility, and control in digital ecosystems

Hands typing on a tablet with AI superimposed in text in front
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AI bots are no longer on the fringes of the internet. They are integral actors that are reshaping traffic patterns and digital discovery. Far beyond simple crawlers, today’s bots can execute complex, high-volume interactions at scale.

In the retail sector, AI bots are increasingly interacting with e-commerce websites as large language model providers expand their use of crawlers to gather and retrieve information.

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