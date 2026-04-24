AI is redefining product discovery, making structured data and trust critical for visibility

Digital commerce has always been built around a relatively stable assumption: consumers will search, scroll, compare, and then checkout. Now, for the first time in three decades, the assumption is starting to fall apart.

From chat-based shopping assistants to generative search results, consumers are no longer browsing endless product listings. Instead, they’re asking questions and receiving synthesized and highly personalized answers.

Nick Shiftan Social Links Navigation CTO at Bazaarvoice.

In that shift, AI is quickly becoming a kind of “shopping sidekick,” guiding decisions, filtering options, and shaping what gets seen.

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The economic implications are enormous. If AI becomes the primary interface for discovery, it won’t just influence commerce; it will actively shape it. Trillions of dollars in purchasing decisions will be shaped by how these systems interpret and present product data.

Yet the more urgent challenge is happening behind the scenes: most commerce infrastructure wasn’t built for this.

From search engines to answer engines

Traditional discovery systems were designed around basic retrieval. Search engines matched keywords to indexed content, and brands optimized for visibility within ranked lists. AI systems operate on a different model.

Instead of returning options, they generate answers – pulling from multiple data sources to produce a single, cohesive and actionable response. As product discovery moves beyond being listed to being selected, summarized, and recommended, a new competitive dynamic emerges for decision-makers.