Stop chasing the AI silver bullet

Across boardrooms, AI is still framed as a silver bullet that will slash costs and redefine competitive advantages overnight.

Though the AI conversation kicked off for many of us a long time ago, this savior narrative created intense pressure for many technology companies over the past few years. If clients believe that AI can do everything, what relevance do traditional technology services hold?

Matt Cloke Social Links Navigation Chief Technology Officer at Endava.

For global organizations that delivered complex, mission-critical systems, this question demanded a strategic and considered response. Businesses couldn't ignore the noise and hope for a slow adoption curve, they had to lean in and fundamentally rethink how AI tools should operate inside their enterprises.

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The reality for enterprises

Many organizations initially searched for that killer AI app. They wanted a transformative AI system that would reinvent a core platform or automate a foundational business process. The truth is, enterprise systems are complex, highly regulated and interconnected.

Bolting AI onto legacy infrastructure quickly creates all sorts of governance, integration and resilience challenges.

The best longer term and more sustainable approaches aren’t created by looking for a single AI-savior product. This is really achieved by honestly assessing your organization through a few critical questions:

What are our highest value processes?

Where do our employees share work between departments?

Where is unstructured data slowing our decisions?

Where can AI make a difference for our employees today?

Getting this clear picture of AI's varied use cases prevents us from viewing it as a standalone solution. At its best, AI needs to become a form of invisible infrastructure. Invisible AI is not focused on cutting headcount, but enabling people to move up the value chain and get more satisfaction from their roles.