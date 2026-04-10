Why enterprise AI will be defined by integration, not model aggregation

The current conversation around generative and agentic AI tools is missing the point. We’re treating multi-model orchestration – task routing across different foundation models – as if it solves the same problem as enterprise infrastructure. It does not.

On one side, there’s real progress in model performance. Smarter, faster models with model orchestration as a badge of sophistication.

On the other side is the reality of enterprise data: private, protected, and often trapped in legacy systems. Production environments aren’t like the public web.

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Dheeraj Pandey Social Links Navigation Co-founder and CEO of DevRev.

They’re governed, permissioned, and deeply interconnected. Intelligence that can't reach across all of them isn't enterprise-ready.

Much of the public AI-narrative is shaped by consumer-facing tools, layered, browser-based offerings that focus on individual productivity. Enterprise environments operate under different constraints.

In these systems, value does not come from switching between models. It comes from embedding AI directly into people’s daily work: their structured systems of record, everyday task tools, and decision-making processes.

The AI race is often framed as a competition between models. In the enterprise, it’s an architecture race.