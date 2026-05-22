Architects of innovation: How ICs power the modern tech organization

For years, the tech industry has told a narrow, one-sided story about career growth.

It says that, if you want to move up the ladder and get a job promotion, you have to become a people leader. But I’ve seen another way in my own career.

I stayed on a rewarding individual contributor (IC) path as an engineer longer than many of my peers and I didn’t move into people leadership until I felt called into that type of service.

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Chaitali Narla Social Links Navigation Managing Vice President in Card Technology at Capital One.

Across my career at Google, Stripe, and now Capital One, I’ve seen how organizations accelerate when they view ICs as essential to innovation at scale.

Seeing both sides has shaped how I think about leadership, and cemented my belief that great ICs should be highly valued keys to success in any technology organization.

People management is often framed as the next step up. In reality, it’s a role of service.

The best managers operate with a “leaders eat last” mindset. They put their teams first, absorb pressure, and give away the most meaningful projects so others can grow. Their success isn’t measured by what they build themselves, but by what their teams deliver.

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When you step into management, your primary responsibility becomes other people’s careers. Your time shifts to one-on-ones, performance conversations, hiring, cross-functional negotiation, and emotional labor. Hands-on technical work naturally moves to the background.

For some, that tradeoff is energizing. But if you’re driven by staying on the cutting edge in the age of AI, leading new builds, solving hard problems, and working at the forefront of innovation, the IC path may be a better fit. It allows you to lead the most exciting work directly, rather than handing it off.

Management isn’t a promotion from the IC role. It’s a different commitment. The strongest organizations value both paths equally and make space for people to choose where they can have the greatest impact.

Leadership Without Direct Reports

One of the most persistent myths in tech is that leadership is defined by a title and direct reports. That idea is increasingly outdated. Decision-making is moving towards decentralized approaches, especially in matrixed, cross-functional organizations. In this environment, relying on formal authority alone no longer works.

This shift makes senior individual contributors essential. Many of the most important decisions today are driven by people who lead through influence rather than hierarchy. Senior ICs operate this way by default, aligning teams through technical credibility, sound judgment, and the strength of their ideas.

When people follow an IC, it’s not because they have to. It’s because trust has been earned through results, clarity, and the ability to bring others along. That creates a higher bar for leadership, one that demands strong communication, persuasion, and coalition-building, without the shelter of a title.

This is leadership in its purest form. Time spent on the IC path isn’t a detour from leadership. It’s some of the best training for it.

Management as Service

Org Design That Values ICs

If companies want the best from their ICs, organizational design matters.

One powerful move is to place senior ICs and people leaders at the same level, both reporting into a more senior leader. That structure sends a clear message: technical leadership and people leadership are both integral. It also gives ICs the psychological safety to disagree with managers when it’s right for the business.

Equally important is a clear division of responsibilities between those peers. List out all the work that needs to happen—project selection, staffing, feedback, technical decisions, incident response, hiring, performance input—and explicitly decide who takes primary responsibility, and who is secondary. Without that clarity, work falls to the loudest voice.

ICs quietly end up doing “shadow management,” or managers find themselves making all the technical calls and questioning why senior ICs are in the room. Clear ownership avoids hidden labor and unlocks partnership.

What Senior Technical Leadership Should Look Like

Being a senior IC is not about taking on the hardest jobs. It’s best to think of the role as a shifting balance of three responsibilities:

1. Deep hands-on work: Staying close to the code or core products, learning new AI technologies, reading, experimenting, and preserving time for your own contributions. As an IC, your time is fundamentally yours to manage, and you should have the “golden ticket” to say no to meetings that don’t support your highest-value work.

2. Influence and strategy: Seeing around corners and proposing what the organization should build next, then bringing partners, leaders, and adjacent teams along.

3. Org-level technical leadership: Mentoring others, helping with hiring, and defining “what good looks like” at different levels of the IC ladder.

4. Single-threaded ownership: Owning all the "glue work" for a critical project, like writing those last couple of end-to-end tests necessary to launch a key feature without adding to the tech debt backlog.

5. Challenging the status quo: Being the "dreamer" for the organization and asking the "what if" and "why not" questions. These are what lead to technological breakthroughs and 10x improvements.

Over-rotating on any one dimension makes you less effective. Too much time on deep hands-on work and you lose influence. Too much influence work and your technical edge dulls. Too much time spent on others and your time runs out.

The real craft is managing that balance over time: staying deep enough to see weak points in systems, but broad enough to guide decisions that shape the entire customer experience.

The T-Shaped Leader

Maintaining that balance means the best model for senior ICs is the T-shaped technical leader: deep experts in a specific domain and broad enough across systems and teams to create a clear throughline from business intent to architecture and execution. They think in terms of customer outcomes, not isolated components.

They are also translators, able to explain technical trade-offs in language business partners understand.

Across the IC path, a few capabilities consistently differentiate high-impact leaders:

1. Deep technical skill in at least one domain

2. Influence without authority, across teams and levels

3. Translation between technical and non-technical stakeholders

4. Mentorship and sponsorship of other ICs

5. Grit, resilience, and the ability to learn from failure, treating incidents and missteps as opportunities to strengthen systems rather than signals to retreat.

Organizations that recognize and reward these skills build stronger systems, faster execution, and a healthier leadership bench. When ICs can go deep, go broad, and keep learning, innovation compounds.

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