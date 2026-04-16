The most critical digital workplace skill we still don’t know how to hire, measure, or reward

Over the past year, I’ve been involved in more large enterprise digital workplace programs than at any other point in my career. That kind of exposure has a way of sharpening patterns – one stands out clearly.

New and newly revised intranet programs rarely fail out loud. They don’t blow up. They fade. They fail politely through unresolved confusion, quiet disengagement, and a slow erosion of trust that never quite shows up on a dashboard. In most cases, that decay starts after launch.

Momentum drops. Governance gets fuzzy. Stakeholders drift out of alignment. Content sprawl creeps in. Over time, the intranet stops being something employees rely on and becomes something they are simply supposed to use.

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Karen Downs Social Links Navigation Senior Strategic Advisor, Intranet at Staffbase and founder of Intranet Advisors, LLC.

When that friction becomes impossible to ignore, organizations tend to reach for the most legible response: buying more technology. Confusion gets reframed as a feature gap.

Roadmaps expand. Platform replacements or “AI-driven” solutions start to feel like progress. But when the underlying problem is conceptual rather than technical, upgrading the platform is like installing a high-performance engine while the steering wheel isn’t connected to the tires. The motion increases. Control does not.

Unless someone knows how to help the organization make sense of the change itself, the confusion persists. The real problem is rarely the platform. It is the absence of a specific, hard-to-name capability that sits at the intersection of strategy, communication, and human behavior.

Systems Engineering for Humans

I use the term sense-making to describe this critical but under-recognized capability in digital workplace programs. It is not an alternative to governance. It is the operational layer that makes governance work in complex organizations.