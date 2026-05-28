Immersive tech’s next phase of visual experiences

For the past decade, immersive technology has been defined by new hardware. Headsets and fully virtual environments have set the benchmark for what experiencing an immersive scene could look like, demonstrating how far digital experiences can go when they are unconstrained by the physical world.

However, as momentum builds, particularly following recent showcases at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, it is becoming increasingly clear that defining the future of digital experiences around new hardware has also limited how far those experiences can scale.

Fabio Esposito Social Links Navigation CEO of Leia Inc.

The next phase of immersive experiences will be defined not by new hardware, but instead by how these capabilities integrate into the devices people already use.

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The reality is that people do not interact with technology in isolated sessions. They move fluidly between tasks, devices, and environments throughout the day. Technologies that ask them to step outside of that flow, adopt new behaviors, or commit to a separate ecosystem immediately narrow their reach.

This is one of the reasons augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), despite continued technical progress, have not experienced fast adoption at scale.

They also face fragmented ecosystems, limited content, high friction to entry, and the simple behavioral hurdle of convenience. AR and VR deliver depth and immersion, but often at the cost of everyday usability.

At the same time, expectations for digital experiences have fundamentally changed. Improvements in resolution, speed, and performance are no longer differentiators; they are expected. What now defines a better experience is how naturally it aligns with human perception. That shift is redefining what matters.

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intuitive experiences

The next phase is one where visual fidelity is no longer just about sharper images or higher frame rates, but about how effectively digital content conveys depth, spatial relationships, and motion in a way that feels intuitive. Immersive experiences are evolving into a natural extension of how users already engage with digital content.

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are accelerating this transition. Depth mapping, which once required dedicated sensors, is increasingly being handled by machine learning models that reconstruct spatial information from standard images and video.

This shift is also reflected in emerging platform-level approaches, where AI-driven software and display innovation work together to deliver immersive experiences across existing devices.

Many of these systems are trained on multi-view data captured through stereo or multi-camera systems already embedded in modern devices. Processing multiple perspectives at once allows for a more accurate understanding of how objects relate to one another in space, improving the consistency and realism of the experience.

Real-time rendering and display technologies are advancing in parallel.

AI-driven processing enables devices to interpret and enhance visual data dynamically, while improvements in display performance, including higher refresh rates, more precise depth perception, and more sophisticated rendering pipelines, make those enhancements more perceptible to the user.

The result is a different model for immersive experiences, one that is integrated into existing displays rather than separated from them. Rather than requiring users to step into a new environment, these experiences adapt to existing behaviors and contexts, making them more likely to become part of everyday use.

The depth of the experience may be compelling, but the friction required to access it limits how often it is used. Mass adoption does not come from novelty alone. It comes from removing friction and requiring zero behavior change.

Shifting investment

Across the industry, this shift is already shaping how OEMs and platform leaders invest.

Rather than focusing solely on entirely new device categories, companies like Samsung are advancing display capabilities directly within existing form factors, while solutions from organizations like Barco and Avatar Medical demonstrate how more spatially aware visualization can enhance real-world workflows, particularly in areas like medical imaging and clinical collaboration.

OEMs are prioritizing better, more perceptible experiences on the displays people already use, rather than asking users to adopt entirely new hardware ecosystems.

As these capabilities improve, use cases are expanding in ways that feel both natural and immediate. Immersive experiences are no longer confined to specific moments or devices but are becoming part of how content is created, shared, and understood across everyday interactions.

In gaming and entertainment, more nuanced depth and motion increase engagement without introducing new barriers. In education, spatial context helps translate complex concepts into something more intuitive.

In professional environments, improved visual clarity and depth support workflows where understanding relationships within content is critical, from design and engineering to data visualization and remote collaboration.

While the use cases themselves are not changing, the quality and accessibility of the experience within them are. As these capabilities become more widely embedded, they begin to establish a new baseline. Visual fidelity is no longer just a technical benchmark; it becomes a perceptual one.

The expectation shifts toward experiences that reflect how people naturally see, interpret, and interact with the world, where depth, dimensionality, and spatial awareness are not enhancements, but standard.

Seamless tech

The companies that succeed in this next phase will be the ones that recognize that adoption is not driven by novelty alone. It is driven by how seamlessly technology fits into existing behavior. The winners will be those that meet users where they are, reduce friction, and enhance the experiences people already have.

The future of immersive experiences won’t be something you have to put on — it will be something your devices simply do.

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