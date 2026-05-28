Why the tech gender gap persists and the importance of building a more inclusive future

Although we’ve come a long way, recent research shows that women still only make up 25% of the UK STEM workforce. With female representation in UK tech organizations sitting at just 21%, and only 5% of leadership roles in technology currently being held by women.

These figures tell a familiar story. While some progress has been made in encouraging and supporting more women into the industry, more must still be done.

Lara Fox Social Links Navigation Managing Director at Objective.

Thirty years ago, my mum spotted an opportunity for data, long before it became the backbone of modern business that it is today. She recognized back then that data would evolve into a critical driver of decision-making and growth, and she was right.

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Data analytics and insight are now the heart of organizations, intrinsically linked with AI to spot trends, improve operational efficiency, personalize customer experiences and shape strategy.

In the 80’s when my mum started the business, she was one of very few women working in the sector and she had to fight harder to be heard and build credibility in a male-dominated industry. While the technology industry has moved forward considerably in the last three decades, this gender imbalance still exists.

Societal barriers

One of the key reasons for this is the societal barriers that still influence career choices for women. Despite increased participation in STEM subjects at school for girls, this tends to drop-off when it comes to pursuing careers in technology.

Young women need to see other females in technology roles to enable them to picture a place for themselves in the industry.

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Increasing the visibility of female role models across different areas of tech, such as technical, creative and strategic roles, can really help broaden perceptions of what a career in technology looks like and show that it’s an exciting place for everyone.

Greater opportunities for more hands-on exposure at a younger age could play a significant role here. Technology is often presented as coding or gaming, rather than as a creative and impactful field with a diverse number of roles to explore.

When young women are given the chance to engage with the real-world applications of data and AI tools from a young age, perceptions begin to shift.

Early engagement in schools, for example, can demonstrate how technology and its capabilities can drive real business decisions. We can show young people the tangible impact technology can have.

When students can connect what they’re learning to real-world outcomes, it sparks curiosity and they start to see how technology is an important tool that can be used to solve real-life problems.

The commercial issue

Responsibility for nurturing female tech talent lies within organizations too. Having a more diverse team brings broader perspectives which helps build better products. Studies show companies that prioritize diversity are better positioned to innovate, adapt and compete in an increasingly complex and fast-moving market.

Greater female participation in tech can directly impact innovation and business performance and it’s important that organizations do their bit to encourage more to explore the sector.

Organizations must consider their recruitment and workplace practices. From the language used in job descriptions to the structure of interview processes. Flexible working policies, transparent pay structures and clear return-to-work pathways after career breaks can make a role much appealing to women.

These are not just ‘nice to have’ benefits, but essential for a modern workplace that wants to encourage more women to enter, remain and progress within the tech sector.

Industry must also take a longer-term view. It’s one thing to encourage more women into the industry, but if we want to keep them there then we must invest in retention and progression.

Having visible female leadership and mentorship is essential for this. Seeing other women in senior roles helps show others that progression in the industry is possible and mentorship offers guidance and support which helps women navigate challenges and build confidence through their careers.

There is also a risk in standing still. Organizations that fail to address gender imbalance may find themselves at a disadvantage when it comes to designing products and services that meet the needs of a diverse customer base.

In a world increasingly shaped by data and AI, a lack of diversity in the teams building these solutions could lead to potential blind spots and missed opportunities.

Collaboration is necessary

Achieving meaningful change in the tech industry will require more collaboration between education and industry. We’ve come a long way, but we still have a way to go.

Schools play a critical role in shaping perceptions. Building stronger partnerships between businesses and education can help bridge the gap between learning and real-world application.

This should include more industry-led workshops, mentoring programs, internships and curriculum input that reflects the realities of modern tech careers.

To drive real progress, organizations must also be willing to be accountable for change. Setting clear diversity targets and tracking progression to ensure that initiatives have a tangible impact.

Businesses must continue to invest in inclusive cultures, have clear progression pathways in place and run initiatives that actively support and nurture female talent.

The organizations that get it right will not only attract and retain the best talent but will be better equipped to innovate and compete in an increasingly technological world.

As the UK continues to position itself as a global leader in technology, building a diverse and sustainable talent pipeline for the long-term is essential. Encouraging more women into the sector will strengthen the economy, accelerate innovation and lead to more inclusive products being developed.

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