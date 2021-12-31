Best websites for hiring niche employees in 2022

There’s no shortage of job websites out there, but the biggest and most prominent job boards post positions from every industry you can imagine.

That’s great if you want to browse loads of openings or if you’re a recruiter who needs access to a vast pool of potential candidates, but it’s not ideal if you want to find a job or hire staff in a particular industry.

If you work in a specialist industry or want to explore the jobs market in a more focused way, it’s well worth leaving the big sites behind. Instead, head towards niche job boards, which deliver specialist positions, expert candidates, and targeted resources that the big boards can’t offer.

We’ve delved into nine of the best niche job boards to discover how they can help you hire employees in specialist industries. If you need some information about general job sites, too, head here for our verdict on the best US job sites around.

(Image credit: efinancialcareers)

1. efinancialcareers The number one site for experienced financial employees TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Huge database of finance professionals + Loads of advice Reasons to avoid - Potentially expensive - Unclear pricing

As the name suggests, this site lists positions in the financial industry. It’s got tens of thousands of open positions and an audience of nearly one million active financial professionals, and companies like JP Morgan, Citi, and Goldman Sachs use the site to find top talent.

If you want to hire, you’ll benefit from the ability to post jobs directly to an engaged database of users, and recruiters can boost job listings and access a shortlist of pre-qualified candidates provided by the site’s staff.

HR staff can use the site to build their company brand with sponsored content, send targeted emails to potential candidates, spread adverts to social networks, and create customized multi-channel marketing campaigns. Unsurprisingly, though, this all costs, so you’ll have to speak to the site directly to get a quote for your company.

The site lists candidates in areas from accounting and compliance to FX, investment banking, and risk management, and it also has a busy news section and a packed advice portal.

If you want to find the best financial staff possible, then it pays to step away from the generic job boards, and efinancialcareers should be your first choice.

(Image credit: MediaBistro)

2. MediaBistro Perfect for media hires, no matter the job TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Ideal for full-time, part-time, on-site and remote work + Supports company profiles Reasons to avoid - Can get expensive with add-ons

MediaBistro has a pool of talent that spans editorial, publishing, content creation, and marketing, alongside loads of other media roles. The site’s database includes professionals who can work on-site, full-time, part-time, or remotely.

You can build a dedicated company page on the site, so media professionals can find out more about the firm and see all of your open positions. Mediabistro has an in-house content studio that can produce branded pages and materials, including top-notch video content. If you recruit on MediaBistro you can also use a dashboard and in-depth analytics service to track everything.

It does cost to get the most out of MediaBistro: job posts start at $297, and you can add packs to help with diversity or leverage AI to deliver better results. So, it might not be the cheapest choice, but it’s a site worth using if you want the best media talent.

(Image credit: Idealist)

3. Idealist A job board with a conscience TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Supports internships and volunteer positions + Great for charities Reasons to avoid - Unsuitable for many companies - Not as large as some other sites

More people than ever want a job with meaning and purpose, and Idealist is a site that collates passionate people who can help your organization achieve its goals. The site lists jobs, internships, and volunteer positions for companies, charities, and mutual aid groups. It has a global reach, and is designed for organizations that want to make a positive impact.

If you’re an employer, you can post an open position on Idealist and reach more than one million monthly visitors, and the site verifies organizations to make sure they’re legitimate. The site also has an application tracker to make things easier, and the site’s talent pool is talented, experienced, and diverse, so you can be sure you’ll get a fantastic range of candidates.

Pricing is higher for consultants and recruiters, and the highest prices are reserved for social enterprises and companies with social-impact positions, but they’re still reasonable. Jobs can always be listed for less than $200, and credit packs are available at reduced rates. Non-profit organizations and government agencies get cheaper rates.

If you want to hire for a social impact role, at a government agency or charity or a social enterprise, Idealist should be your first visit.

(Image credit: Dice.com)

4. Dice.com A rock-solid hub for tech employment TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Huge industry uptake + Easy to post jobs Reasons to avoid - Can become expensive

Dice is one of the biggest niche job sites around, and it’s designed for tech roles – so you’ll be able to recruit here for every kind of position. The site claims that over half of US tech staff use Dice, so it’s a top destination for techy hires.

You can buy Dice’s simple job posting package to list up to three open positions, and you can promote listings and use the site’s management tools to track your listings. Prices at this level range from $399 to $495 per job depending on how many positions you need to list.

If you need to hire more than three people, you’ll have to contact Dice and build a bespoke package. That’s no bad thing, though: you can build your company brand with social networking, email, and advertising options, create sponsored content, and use Dice’s advanced analysis tools to eliminate unconscious bias, build profiles of candidates and identify likely candidates using AI.

Dice.com is undoubtedly one of the pricier niche job sites around, but it has a vast database of tech candidates and more features than most.

(Image credit: Energyfolks)

5. Energyfolks A good option for energy industry employment TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Extremely focused database + Good professional groups Reasons to avoid - Outdated design

Head to Energyfolks and you might not be impressed – this site looks a bit outdated when compared to other job boards. But if you want to hire staff in the energy industry, this is where you’ll find a large pool of experienced candidates.

Energyfolks lists jobs in traditional energy companies alongside roles in clean and renewable organizations, and it’s very easy to list a job. You can quickly create an account or log in with LinkedIn, and job listings can be full- or part-time and listed with tags to make searching easier.

Listings can appear across the entire site or in individual networks that collect people with similar professional interests.

Energyfolks isn’t the biggest or the slickest niche job board you’ll find, but it can be tricky to find relevant professionals on the big sites – so this is ideal if you want to hire in the energy industry.

(Image credit: FlexJobs)

6. FlexJobs A top choice for freelance and remote staff TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Free to post listings + Loads of applicants Reasons to avoid - Not focused on one industry

FlexJobs doesn’t appeal to a single industry in the same way that a site like Energyfolks or VentureBeat does, but this site specializes in freelance and remote workers.

Freelance and remote work is growing in popularity, especially after the last couple of years, and this site is a must-visit destination if you need new hires who are happy to work away from the office.

This is also one of the only niche job boards where you can post a position for free. Employers can list up to five vacancies without spending any money, although applications are screened so there’s no guarantee they’ll end up listed.

You must supply a rate of pay or salary for your job to be accepted here, and if you buy FlexJob’s full site access, then you can post unlimited jobs, create a company profile page, and track your applicants through a dedicated dashboard with loads of data reporting.

Read the full review: FlexJobs

(Image credit: VentureBeat)

7. VentureBeat A tech and engineering site with a broad remit TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Hugely popular + Goes beyond job listings Reasons to avoid - Pricier than other job boards

This portal is part of the larger VentureBeat site, and it has a huge database of users who are engaged in technology, engineering, and finance – so it’s an excellent choice if you want to hire in any of those areas.

The site has more than twelve million monthly visitors, and if you pay $499 for the site’s entry-level employer product then you can post one job, promote your company’s brand, and use the site’s candidate management and analytics modules. If you pay $599, you can list unlimited jobs for thirty days.

VentureBeat is one of the most respected names in technology reporting, so it’s no surprise that it also has a bustling job board. If you want to hire a top tech talent, head here.

(Image credit: Dribble)

8. Dribble A destination for creatives TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Perfect for creative hires + Attractive design Reasons to avoid - Some features only for Pro customers

Dribbble lists creative talent, from animators and designers to print experts, illustrators, and typographic experts. If you want to cut through the noise of the big job sites to find a top creative staff member, contractor, or freelancer, head here.

The site’s search filters mean that you can find creatives by specialism, location, and level of experience, and Dribbble has two products that are suitable for employers.

The Job Board option costs $299 per month and allows employers to post one job per month. If you want to list more positions, you’ll have to purchase more $299 packages. You can also buy Designer Search, which also costs $299 and unlocks more extensive search and filtering options alongside candidate portfolios – and Dribbble also sells a package with both products included.

(Image credit: CoolWorks)

9. CoolWorks A site that lists opportunities in great locations TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Perfect for eye-catching opportunities + Employs an innovative approach Reasons to avoid - Limited number of listings

CoolWorks is one of the most interesting niche job boards around – because it only lists opportunities in fantastic places. If you’re hiring in the mountains, on the coast or in another fantastic location, this could be the best way to reach a diverse and ambitious pool of talent.

This site lists conventional jobs and volunteer opportunities, and it’s also ideal for finding seasonal staff alongside full-time and hourly employees. Discounts are also available for charity listings.

Employers can promote their listings and build a company page to really show off their corporate locations on this site, and prices are reasonable – if you purchase an annual package, you can list jobs for $99 per month.

CoolWolks might not be the best option if you want to find staff in a specific industry or with a specialist skill, but if your company’s location is a big draw, then consider this site for your listings.