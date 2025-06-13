How to defend against AI-powered mobile banking trojan attacks

Mobile banking Trojans have entered a new era. No longer limited to stealing login credentials, today’s threats are powered by AI, capable of dynamic behavior and advanced evasion techniques. These Trojans target both Android and iOS platforms, operating directly inside legitimate mobile apps to bypass security, intercept biometrics, and manipulate app flows in real time.

This presents a critical and growing risk: AI-powered Trojans can now execute fraud and account takeovers (ATO) without alerting the user, backend systems, or fraud engines—placing thousands of mobile banks and millions of users at risk.

Brian Reed Social Links Navigation CMO at Appdome.

Understanding the threat landscape

AI-powered mobile Trojans employ a range of tactics to execute attacks:

Accessibility abuse: Trojans like Xenomorph and BrasDex exploit Android’s accessibility services to read screens, simulate taps, and automate transactions.

Trojans like Xenomorph and BrasDex exploit Android’s accessibility services to read screens, simulate taps, and automate transactions. Overlay attacks : Malware like SharkBot uses UI overlays to impersonate banking apps and capture credentials.

: Malware like SharkBot uses UI overlays to impersonate banking apps and capture credentials. Remote Access Trojans (RATs): BRATA enables full remote device control, allowing attackers to act as the user.

BRATA enables full remote device control, allowing attackers to act as the user. Polymorphic behavior: AI-enabled Trojans evolve their code to evade static or signature-based defenses.

AI-enabled Trojans evolve their code to evade static or signature-based defenses. Biometric spoofing: Some variants intercept Face ID or fingerprint scans, forging success responses.

Trojan attacks on mobile platforms are accelerating rapidly, and AI is helping attackers bypass traditional defenses.

Why traditional defenses fall short

Most conventional mobile security and anti-fraud tools were not designed to deal with this level of sophistication. Signature-based approach is easily evaded by AI-morphing malware. Cloud-based threat detections are too slow for real-time, on-device attacks that complete before server-side systems respond.

Perimeter defenses like WAFs or SDKs provide no visibility or control over what happens inside the mobile app during runtime. Manual detection and incident response can’t keep up with polymorphic attacks that mutate and spread faster than human teams can analyze.

These gaps have made it easier for AI-powered Trojans to silently take over devices, inject fake transactions, and manipulate mobile app flows — often without triggering any alerts.

The case for AI-native mobile defense

Stopping AI-powered Trojans requires a new approach: AI-native mobile security. These AI-native platforms operate inside the app, on the device, using machine learning and behavioral intelligence to detect and stop threats in real time.

Key capabilities include:

In App, on-device threat detection and response: No cloud dependency—apps protect themselves, even offline.

Behavioral and contextual analysis: Detects abnormal behavior in the mobile app, mobile OS, device and/or user.

Preemptive protection in app: Trojans are blocked at detection—before executing credential theft, overlays, spoofing, or fraudulent actions.

Leading AI-native protections offer security systems that neutralize accessibility abuse, overlay injection, remote control malware, and more — with no SDK, server dependency, or manual tuning.

Implementing AI-native defense: a three-part strategy

To combat mobile Trojans effectively, mobile businesses and mobile developers must adopt a full AI-native defense strategy:

Build AI-native security into the mobile app In-app protection must be built directly into the mobile app to ensure real-time, autonomous security. This eliminates reliance on external tools or backend processes and enables end-to-end observability and control. Monitor and respond with AI-native systems Security doesn't end at release. AI-native systems should monitor production environments for anomalies, analyze attack volume and velocity, detect threats like Trojan activity, and trigger rapid response in real time. Use AI to support user recovery When attacks occur, AI-native tools help support teams identify and remove threats on-device. These systems can isolate compromised sessions, clean infected devices, and guide recovery—restoring trust faster and minimizing user disruption.

Conclusion

AI-powered mobile banking Trojans are not fringe threats—they are the new norm. Their ability to infect devices, impersonate users, and bypass outdated defenses makes them among the most serious risks in mobile banking today.

To stop them, mobile apps must defend themselves in real time. AI-native mobile defense platforms offer the only path forward—purpose-built to stop the threats of today and those still evolving.

We've featured the best secure smartphone.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro