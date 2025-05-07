AI in cybersecurity: Raider or Guardian?

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has created a paradox for cybersecurity professionals. On the one hand, AI – particularly generative AI – enables attackers to execute attack techniques that we’ve never considered before, and at pace. On the other hand, it is enhancing defensive strategies by automating threat detection, even counterattacking criminals.

All organizations should be striving to stay ahead of malicious actors, and the challenge has never been so great. It's an unavoidable truth that AI is both the solution and the problem to cybersecurity challenges as we move into a new financial year.

While the debate over “whether AI creates more issues than it solves” rages on, one thing is certain – integrating it into cybersecurity frameworks is critical to matching the new AI tools available to the modern-day threat actor.

Trevor Horwitz Social Links Navigation Managing Director in the Data Insights and Forensics practice at Kroll.

AI as the Raider – A hacker’s new toy

Unfortunately, AI technology is both more accessible and available to a wider pool of threat actors, and its misuse is accelerating. The surge of AI-generated fakes, from images to convincing audio-based deceptions, enables even amateur hackers to execute worthy cyberattacks. Tools like ChatGPT can be used to craft phishing emails, fake messages and other fraudulent materials with impressive precision.

Social engineering attacks continue to be a central point of exposure for organizations. Cybercriminals are using personal details – often sourced using AI - to generate tailored content with the explicit goal of manipulating individuals into handing over sensitive information.

Such is the quality of this technology, that deepfake videos of company CEOs are being played in boardrooms in a bid to access confidential company data or financials.

These risks are magnified by AI’s speed and adaptability - organizations face an uphill battle to stay ahead of the curve. For example, AI-powered malware is evolving rapidly, automatically learning from prior encounters to elude detection in future attacks.

In a world this complex and fast, organizations must remain both resilient and relentless in their defensive efforts.

AI as the Guardian – the new frontier in security

While AI can pose significant threats for organizations, it remains integral to defending against cyber threats.

AI can analyze vast data sets, notably quicker and with greater accuracy than humans can, to identify patterns and anomalies, often pre-emptively detecting attacks before they occur. By partially automating threat responses, AI can minimize human error and increase reaction times, empowering cybersecurity teams to focus on more strategic priorities.

In an age of increasingly sophisticated AI-driven attack techniques, artificial intelligence can also be deployed to counter the very technology being used by attackers. In other words, it acts as a hacker that fights back.

For example, AI models can analyze new strains of malware—potentially created by AI itself—and rapidly pinpoint areas of vulnerability, enabling organizations to respond swiftly and prevent significant damage before it happens.

It’s not just attackers who are capitalizing on the unprecedented opportunities that AI offers. Looking ahead, cyber experts must consider integrating AI into swarm intelligence tactics.

Much like flocks of birds or swarms of insects, AI nodes should be deployed to focus on an organization's most pressing cyber challenges, providing targeted and adaptive responses where they are needed most.

Harnessing AI’s potential in defense and broader cyber strategies will be essential for maintaining the upper hand in the complex battle against cybercriminals.

The data dilemma

The cornerstone of AI-driven cybersecurity is high-quality, up to date data, and it’s up to business leaders to meet this challenge head-on. Without good data, AI loses its ability to detect anomalies, respond to threats and make intelligent decisions. In short, the AI does not have the foundation it needs to be effective, giving cybercriminals the upper hand.

Organizations can get the most out of AI in cybersecurity by implementing data governance policies for managing, classifying, labelling, and protecting data, whilst also leveraging data quality tools flag and fix low-quality data. Data hygiene remains the single most important factor for realizing the promise of AI.

To maintain the effectiveness of AI in cybersecurity, continuous monitoring of data quality metrics to ensure the accuracy and relevance of data is essential. This is the most effective way to guarantee that AI operates with the highest-quality data, delivering optimal outcomes.

In a game of offence versus defense, AI plays a critical role on both sides – it is both the guardian and the raider. As the technology becomes increasingly accessible, and attackers become more innovative in its use, organizations face a constant and evolving threat from unprecedented and creative attack techniques.

However, AI can also protect organizations from the very threats it facilitates, making it impossible to leave on the sidelines. Unlocking AI’s full potential in cybersecurity hinges on the quality of the data it operates on.

Only by implementing a robust data quality strategy, supported by vigilant oversight and round-the-clock monitoring, can organizations tilt the balance in their favor and keep pace with modern-day cyber criminals.

