Hurry! Here are 13 cheapest printer deals for Amazon Prime Day from just $64.99, they won't last long!

If you're looking to upgrade your home office, cut ink costs, or finally retire that clunky old workhorse, Prime Day has some of the best deals of the year on printers across every major brand.

From compact inkjets to high-speed laser models, options from HP, Canon, Epson, and Brother are deeply discounted right now, whether you need a basic home setup or a powerhouse for small business use.

Looking for low running costs? Printers like the HP Smart Tank 7301 and Canon MegaTank G3270 offer years of ink included, with thousands of pages from each refill.

Need speed and volume? The Brother DCP-L2640DW and Epson Workforce Pro WF-4820 deliver fast page-per-minute rates, automatic document feeders, and duplex printing, perfect for high-demand environments.

If you're after clean photo prints, wireless controls, and mobile-ready performance, models like the HP Envy 6155e and Canon PIXMA printers come with app support, touchscreen controls, and easy cloud integration.

Many also include Alexa compatibility, making it even easier to manage jobs hands-free.

Whether you're printing work documents, tax forms, or client presentations, there's a Prime Day printer deal to match your needs and your budget. And for more savings also rounding up all the best Prime Day printer deals and the top Prime Day deals across tech you can get right now.

Enjoy big savings on these printers this Amazon Prime Day

HP DeskJet 2855e: was $100 now $89.99 at Amazon The HP DeskJet 2855e is a wireless all-in-one color inkjet printer, ideal for home or small office use. It offers printing, scanning, and copying in a compact design, with print speeds of up to 7.5 ppm in black and 5.5 ppm in color. Featuring single-band Wi-Fi and Alexa compatibility, it ensures easy wireless setup and control. The flatbed scanner, 60-sheet input tray, and LCD interface add to the convenience. A 3-month Instant Ink trial is included with HP+ activation, plus you'll get a bonus month's worth too.

Epson EcoTank ET-2800: was $229.99 now $218 at Amazon The Epson EcoTank ET-2800 is a wireless color inkjet all-in-one printer built for hassle-free home or small office use. With cartridge-free printing, it uses refillable ink tanks that can last up to 2 years and print up to 4,500 black or 7,500 color pages. It prints at speeds of 10 ppm black and 5 ppm color, with a flatbed scanner for easy copying and scanning. Featuring Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, it supports mobile printing and works with Alexa.

Canon PIXMA TR4720: was $107.99 now $64.99 at Amazon The Canon PIXMA TR4720 is a wireless all-in-one inkjet printer designed for home or small office use, with print, scan, copy, and fax functionality. It features an automatic document feeder, auto two-sided printing, and a 100-sheet front paper tray for added convenience. With print speeds of up to 8.8 ppm in black and 4.4 ppm in color, it handles everyday tasks efficiently. The hybrid ink system delivers sharp text and vibrant color prints, and it supports mobile printing and Alexa integration.

Brother MFC-J1010DW: $99.99 at Amazon The Brother MFC-J1010DW is a compact wireless all-in-one inkjet printer designed for home and office use. It offers print, copy, scan, and fax functionality with fast print speeds of up to 17 ppm in black and 9.5 ppm in color. Features include automatic two-sided printing, a 20-page auto document feeder, and a 150-sheet adjustable paper tray. With mobile and cloud printing support, a 1.8-inch color display, and Alexa compatibility, it delivers smart functionality in a space-saving design.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8125e: was $169.99 now $139.99 at Amazon The HP OfficeJet Pro 8125e is a wireless all-in-one color inkjet printer built for home and office use. It offers print, scan, and copy features with a flatbed scanner, automatic document feeder, and duplex printing. With print speeds of up to 20 ppm in black and 10 ppm in color, it’s made for efficiency. A 2.7-inch touchscreen provides easy navigation, and built-in security helps protect your data. Mobile printing and smart setup are available through the HP app. You get three months of Instant Ink included, plus one bonus month of Instant Ink.

HP DeskJet 4255e: was $109.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The HP DeskJet 4255e is a wireless all-in-one color inkjet printer designed for everyday use. It offers printing, scanning, and copying with a flatbed scanner and a 35-page automatic document feeder. Print speeds reach up to 8.5 pages per minute in black and 5.5 in color. The compact design fits easily in any space, and it connects via Wi-Fi for easy mobile printing and can be controlled via Alexa. A 3-month Instant Ink trial is included when you activate HP+, plus you get one bonus month as well, helping reduce running costs.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9125e : $299.99 at Amazon The HP OfficeJet Pro 9125e is a wireless all-in-one color inkjet printer built for small to medium businesses. It offers fast print speeds of up to 22 ppm in black and 18 ppm in color, with support for printing, copying, scanning, and faxing. Features include a 250-sheet input tray, dual-sided scanning, and a 2.7-inch touchscreen for easy control. It supports wireless, USB, and Ethernet connections, offers Alexa support, and includes a 3-month Instant Ink trial (plus one bonus month) when activated with HP+. Built-in HP Wolf Pro Security helps protect your network and safeguard your data.

Brother DCP-L2640DW: $197 at Amazon The Brother DCP-L2640DW is a wireless monochrome all-in-one laser printer designed for home offices and small businesses. It supports printing, scanning, and copying with fast print speeds up to 36 pages per minute and scan speeds up to 23.6 images per minute. Features include a 50-page automatic document feeder, duplex printing, and a compact, efficient design. It connects via dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or USB and works with the Brother Mobile Connect app. Alexa support and a Refresh Subscription trial are included.

Canon MegaTank G3270n: was $248.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The Canon MegaTank G3270 is a wireless all-in-one inkjet printer designed for home use, offering print, scan, and copy functionality. It uses refillable ink tanks instead of cartridges and can print up to 6,000 black-and-white or 7,700 color pages on a single set of inks. Print speeds reach up to 11 pages per minute in black and 6 in color. Features include Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, a 1.35-inch backlit LCD, borderless printing, Alexa compatibility, and energy-efficient design.

HP Smart Tank 7301 : $439.99 at Amazon The HP Smart Tank 7301 is a wireless all-in-one inkjet printer designed for high-volume, low-cost color printing at home or in small offices. It offers print, scan, and copy functions, along with automatic two-sided printing, a 35-page auto document feeder, and borderless printing. Print speeds reach up to 15 pages per minute in black and 9 in color. With up to 2 years of ink included in the box, it can produce up to 6,000 black or 8,000 color pages. Alexa support and mobile printing are built in.

HP Envy 6155e: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon The HP Envy 6155e is a wireless all-in-one color inkjet printer built for home and small office use, offering print, scan, and copy features with automatic two-sided printing. It prints up to 10 pages per minute in black and 7 in color, and includes a 100-sheet input tray and a 35-sheet auto document feeder. The 2.4-inch touchscreen makes operation easy, and wireless printing is supported via dual-band Wi-Fi. It includes a 3-month Instant Ink trial plus one bonus month when you activate HP+. Works with Alexa.

Epson Workforce Pro WF-4820: was $219.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The Epson Workforce Pro WF-4820 is a wireless all-in-one color inkjet printer built for high-speed, high-volume home or office printing. It offers print, scan, copy, and fax capabilities with speeds of up to 25 pages per minute in black and 12 in color. Features include a 250-sheet paper tray, automatic two-sided printing, a 35-page automatic document feeder, and a 4.3-inch color touchscreen. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and mobile connectivity, works with Alexa, and includes comprehensive security options.

Canon imageCLASS MF236n: was $214.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The Canon imageCLASS MF236n is an all-in-one monochrome laser printer built for home or small office use. It offers printing, scanning, copying, and faxing with fast print speeds of up to 24 pages per minute. The 250-sheet paper tray and 35-sheet automatic document feeder support high-efficiency workflows. A tiltable 6-line LCD panel makes navigation simple, and the printer connects via USB or Ethernet. It also works with Alexa and features low power consumption in energy saver mode.

