Don't wait too long - this HP Smart Tank printer gets a massive discount this week, and even includes 2 years worth of ink
Save a whopping $110 on this HP Smart Tank 6001 printer
The best ink tank printers combine impressive print quality, wireless connectivity, and smart features, and the HP Smart Tank 6001 ticks all the boxes.
Typically priced at $359.99, it’s now available for just $249.99, making it one of the best summer printer deals you’ll find right now.
Ink tank printers work by using refillable ink reservoirs instead of traditional cartridges, delivering a high page yield at a much lower cost per print. These printers are designed for users who need to print frequently without constantly replacing ink.
Today's best HP Smart Tank 6001 all-in-one printer deal
HP Smart Tank 6001 all-in-one printer: was $359.99 now $249.99
The HP Smart Tank 6001 comes with print, scan, and copy capabilities. This all-in-one printer offers auto two-sided printing and borderless photo support, perfect for both documents and vibrant images. Bonus features like self‑healing dual‑band Wi‑Fi and customizable shortcuts via the HP Smart app make it smart and seamless. This deal is only valid until 26 July.
What makes this such a good printer deal?
The HP Smart Tank 6001 is a great addition to any home office. It’s easy to set up using the HP Smart app. With a 150-sheet tray, it handles everyday tasks with ease and printing is smooth and fast - up to 12 ppm for black and 7 ppm for color.
And here’s why I believe this is one of the best home printers out there- it comes with up to two years' worth of ink, offers wireless printing from any device, and includes smart features like self-healing Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity.
It’s also eco-friendly, made with 25% post-consumer recycled plastic through HP Planet Partners, and its compact size (16.83 x 14.33 x 7.82 in) should fit well in any space. Compatible with Windows 11 and macOS 10.14 and above, it’s built for modern work.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Udita Choudhary is a Content Sub Editor at TechRadar Pro where she manages several verticals including eSIM, programming and productivity. She also works on the affiliate side, managing the editorial needs of diverse clientele. She has written for publications such as Vogue Business, Marie Claire, and Homes & Gardens.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.