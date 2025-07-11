Goodbye sweet prints... This Canon printer Prime Day 58% price cut is only sticking around until midnight, so bag it before it goes!
Prime Day ends today and so does this Canon Printer deal
There is just one day left in Amazon Prime Day, but there are still deals coming thick and fast!
This all-in-one wireless Canon Inkjet printer has been discounted by a whopping 58%, making it the perfect Prime Day purchase for any home office. As an all-in-one solution, you're grabbing a single appliance that can do the job of three... for half the price!
The Canon PIXMA offers print, copy, and scan in one compact package, and you can even connect it to your Alexa. It's wireless, which means you can connect and print from your phone, PC, laptop, and tablet with ease!
We've seen some seriously good Amazon Prime Day deals, but I don't think I've ever seen a Canon PIXMA printer at this price point. For those looking for the stats, this all-in-one solution weighs just under 14 pounds, can print 13 pages per minute, and has double-sided printing capabilities.
Today's best Canon PIXMA printer deal
Printing money might be illegal, but this deal isn't. Grab this all-in-one wireless Canon printer for less than $60 on the final day of Amazon Prime Day. But act quick, this discount is only around until midnight!
We've been hunting for Amazon Prime Day home office deals for the past few days, and it's rare to see a discount of this size on a printer from a leading brand like Canon.
Just remember, Prime Day ends tonight at midnight, and this deal will only stick around till then.
