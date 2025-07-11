If you do not yet own a Meta Quest 3S, this looks to be your last chance to score the best deal on a VR headset I’ve seen in years. Amazon is selling the already super-affordable device for its lowest-ever price (or close to in the case of the UK) – the Quest 3S is $249 at Amazon.com (saving you $50.99), and the Quest 3S is also £237.99 at Amazon.co.uk (saving you £52).

• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale

That UK deal is only available to Prime members, but a similar price was available online at John Lewis, which also had the Meta Quest 3S on sale for £237.99 without any membership fees. While it has since sold out, technically the deal is still live, so if you are lucky enough to find stock available in a physical store you could still snag this deal – you can even use the John Lewis webpage to find branches which should have spare Meta Quest 3S lying around, and the details you need so you can check if they’ll honor the online price.

However you get your hands on this headset, you seriously won’t regret it. I use my Meta Quest 3 every week, and while the Quest 3S has a few downgrades in the display department in most ways (including software and chipset), it’s identical, plus it costs a lot less, especially thanks to this Prime Day deal.

Below you’ll also find a few additional Quest 3-related deals for accessories, and if you’re looking for more savings, be sure to check out our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day sales still live.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Meta Quest 3S

Meta Quest 3S (128GB): was $299.99 now $249 at Amazon This deal offers you a significant $50.99 saving on Meta's best affordable headset, and a close second to its best ever headset in my opinion, as a VR headset tester. Heck, it's the second-best headset anyone can buy from any brand, and it's only a more tempting offer thanks to this limited-time deal.

I love my VR headset, and the Meta Quest 3S is the perfect entry point for anyone new to virtual and mixed reality – or someone looking to finally upgrade that old Oculus Quest 2 (or even an old Oculus Rift).

Why?

Well, for a start, just like Meta’s other standalone VR headsets, it’s incredibly easy to set up and use. You don’t need to put out any annoying base stations or other gear, you just need a bit of space (ideally a 1m by 1m box around you) and to put your VR headset on (assuming it’s all charged up of course) and you’ll be off to the races.

Then, because it has most of the same core specs as the Quest 3 proper, it can run all the same fantastic VR games and apps. As always, I suggest Walkabout Mini Golf, Beat Saber, Batman: Arkham Shadow, and Vendetta Forever as great places to start, alongside Netflix and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in VR if you own subscriptions to those services.

Once you’ve got a feel for VR (and also picked up a silicone facial interface), I can also recommend you try VR fitness. It was a great way for me to get into the habit of staying active and healthy, and while I have since transitioned to going to the gym, I still rely on my VR headset to keep me moving between gym visits.

Lastly, the Quest 3S succeeds for me because it’s so damn cheap, and that’s especially true thanks to this Prime Day deal. If you’ve been on the fence about getting one, you won’t regret getting one today at this price.

More Prime Day Meta Quest 3S deals

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: was $494.85 now $399.99 at Best Buy Technically, this bundle is still full-price, but if you wanted to purchase each part of it individually, you’d pay close to $100 more, and unlike some bundles, each component is worthwhile. The Elite strap adds extra comfort for your VR gaming sessions, while the Xbox controller and Game Pass subscription will let you play hit games on a giant virtual screen – plus the whole setup looks stunning.

AMVR Upgraded Controller Grips: was $29.99 now $16.99 at Amazon These controller grips are 43%-off right now, thanks to Prime Day, and based on my experience, controller grips can be an excellent, cheap add-on to any Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S setup. That’s especially true this week with the discounts.

Kiwi design K4 Duo AIO audio head strap: was $159.99 now $111.99 at Amazon Thanks to a limited-time Prime Day discount, the K4 Duo is $48 off at Amazon right now, which is a hefty saving considering it only just launched. With its 5,300mAh battery capacity, this strap will roughly double the use time of your Quest 3, and with its built-in on-ear speakers, it also improves your headset’s audio.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: was £464.94 now £379.99 at Argos This deal isn’t officially a discount, but if you were to buy every item on its own, you’d pay close to £90 more, so this is a really great deal. What’s more, each element of this bundle is worth owning, and that’s before you even begin to appreciate the gorgeous, unique black and green color scheme of the headset and its accessories, which is a draw on its own.

AMVR Extended Controller Grips: was £29.79 now £9.49 at Amazon I didn’t think controller grips were worthwhile until I tried a pair and realised they’re a neat add-on for your Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S, especially if you can snatch up a deal on a pair like this mega Prime Day saving.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK