Having been gaming for well over 30 years, I have a soft spot for old-school RPGs and perhaps none of them occupy as unique a place in my heart as The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. If you share my fondness for this quirky classic (but not it's severely dated graphics), I've got some good news for you: for the first time, you can pick up The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered (digital code) for $39.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon.

That's a great first discount for a game that was only released back in April – although it's worth noting this will grant you a download code, not a physical disk.

On the plus side, this Amazon Prime Day deal is compatible with both Windows and Xbox Series X|S, meaning you're not left out if you're not part of the PC master race. And if you're gaming in the UK, you won't lose out either: it's also available for £39.99 (was £49.99) at Amazon UK.

Amazon Prime Day deal: The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered (digital code)

The original Oblivion holds a special place in my heart. Yes, its interface often skipped straight over user-friendly to user hostile, every character looked like they'd been dredged up after three days floating off the Jersey Shore and it was downright weird in places: it was littered with teleporting guards, rag dolling character models and NPCs aggroing for absolutely zero reason.

But I have warm memories of every single messy moment of it. I can still recall pulling all-nighters during my student days to hunt down Daedric artifacts, questing to cure my vampirism to stop me constantly bursting into flames and creatively bumping off contracts for the Dark Brotherhood. I spent a whole summer I could have been enjoying the sun and interacting with human beings exploring its open world and I wouldn't change a minute of it.

As we explained in our The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered review, this update of the classic game 'strikes a near-perfect balance between old and new'. It's had vital quality of life upgrades, like gorgeous new graphics, added sprinting (thank the Nine) and improved camera, while keeping the whimsy and occasional awkwardness that made the original so memorable.

If you're wanting to experience it for the first time, relive the old magic or just hold yourself over until The Elder Scrolls 6 is released, it's a worthwhile investment.

PlayStation 5 gamer? Then make sure you check out our round up of Prime Day PS5 game bargains. And if you're on the hunt for more general gaming deals, it's worth staying up to date on our gaming Prime Day deals live blog for all the latest prices on the final day of the sale.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK