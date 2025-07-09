I'll be honest here. Literally the first thing I think of when I see there's a sale on is: 'I wonder how many discounted games I can stuff into my shopping cart?' And if you're a PlayStation 5 gamer that shares my Pavlovian response to Prime Day, I have good news for you – there's a truly wild number of PS5 game deals out there in this sale.

I thought that would get your attention. But what kind of deals are we talking about here? Well, first of all, we've seen Star Wars Outlaws - Limited Edition slashed by an absurd $41.50 – it's available now for $28.49 (was $69.99) at Amazon. On top of this, thrilling action RPG God of War Ragnarok has been reduced $30 down to $39.99, while FromSoft's brutally hard Demon's Souls has had its price dropped more than $40 to a wallet-friendly $29.83.

If you're looking for new games to cram your console full of, there's plenty of great options available. So I've rounded up the absolute best offers I can find to help you focus on the titles that TechRadar's reviewers have most highly rated. Check them out below!