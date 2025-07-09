Massive Prime Day PS5 game bargains! I’ve rounded up all the huge savings on the highest-rated titles
All of the cut-price classics you can cram in your console
I'll be honest here. Literally the first thing I think of when I see there's a sale on is: 'I wonder how many discounted games I can stuff into my shopping cart?' And if you're a PlayStation 5 gamer that shares my Pavlovian response to Prime Day, I have good news for you – there's a truly wild number of PS5 game deals out there in this sale.
• Browse more from Amazon's sale
I thought that would get your attention. But what kind of deals are we talking about here? Well, first of all, we've seen Star Wars Outlaws - Limited Edition slashed by an absurd $41.50 – it's available now for $28.49 (was $69.99) at Amazon. On top of this, thrilling action RPG God of War Ragnarok has been reduced $30 down to $39.99, while FromSoft's brutally hard Demon's Souls has had its price dropped more than $40 to a wallet-friendly $29.83.
If you're looking for new games to cram your console full of, there's plenty of great options available. So I've rounded up the absolute best offers I can find to help you focus on the titles that TechRadar's reviewers have most highly rated. Check them out below!
Amazon Prime Day PS5 game deals
In our Star Wars Outlaws review, we commended this open-world action adventure game for the gorgeous design of its landscapes and the enormous fun of traversing its criminal underworld. Not only does this package unlock extra cosmetics for Kay and Nix, but you can also save yourself an absolutely massive $41.50, bringing the Limited Edition down to its lowest ever price.
UK price: was £30 now £25.49 at Amazon
A remaster of the title that kickstarted the rewardingly punishing Soulslike genre, Demon's Souls offers gorgeous next-gen visuals, a great atmosphere and 'pure elation' for those who can overcome its brutal difficulty, as we remarked in our Demon's Souls review. Now with over $40 off, it's an experience you should not miss.
UK price: was £69.99 now £39.95 at Amazon
Life Is Strange: Double Exposure sees the protagonist Max Caulfield from the 2013 original return and trade her time-hopping powers for timeline-swapping skills to solve the murder of her best friend. Hitting its lowest price ever in this half-price deal, this is a great chance to experience this reality-bending whodunnit for the first time.
UK price: was £49.99 now £24.99 at Amazon
Offering a stunning open world, expressive facial animation and a rich character-led story, it's no wonder we gave this robot-hunting adventure a glowing writeup in our Horizon Forbidden West review. Another behemoth discount on this one, reducing its special edition by $40 – although, unfortunately, Amazon UK hasn't offered any similar discounts.
Carve your way through hordes of chitinous Tyranids and Chaos cultists as one of the Imperium of Man's battle-armored Space Marines. We raved about this game in our Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 review because of its awesome, crunchy combat and gorgeous, often gore-filled visuals – and now you can pick it up half-price. Bargain!
UK price: was £44.99 now £41.63 at Amazon
In our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review, we called this RPG "incredibly immersive" with "a staggering level of freedom" within its "beautiful and authentic environments". The combat is excellent too, and we said it was "challenging but well-balanced".
The absolute definitive way to enjoy a PlayStation classic and one of the most emotional and enthralling games of the modern era. It's not quite the cheapest we've ever seen it, but it's certainly worth the investment at this attractive discounted price. Here's our five-star The Last of Us Part 1 review of the remake.
UK price: was £69.99 now £39.95 at Amazon
Final Fantasy 7 is widely considered to be one of the greatest RPGs of all time, so it's hardly surprising we raved about the second entry in its trilogy of remakes in our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review. Not only does the Amazon Edition come with this whopping $30 discount, it also includes an exclusive controller skin featuring Cloud and Sephiroth.
The best modern wrestling game we've played – as we explained in our WWE 2K25 review – thanks to its fantastic Bloodline showcase mode and super-realistic graphics that show your wrestlers getting increasingly grazed and bruised. With a thumping $30 discount, this is an absolute knockout deal.
UK price: was £49.99 now £47.75 at Amazon
With its dark fantasy setting, weighty political plot and engaging combat featuring heaps of summonable Archetypes, it's easy to see why our Metaphor: ReFantazio review praised the game so highly. Offering yet another $30 discount, this deal is a great opportunity to play one of the finest turn-based JRPGs in recent years.
Easily one of my favorite action RPGs of all time, this is a brilliant blend of emotive storytelling, open-world progression and satisfyingly evolving combat – just check out our God of War Ragnarok review if you don't believe me. Another chunky $30 discount means that this is one you really can't afford to miss.
UK price: was £69.99 now £34.97 at Amazon
"An imaginative fantasy epic writ on a scale never before seen" – that's what we called this in our full Elden Ring review. It's been one of the most popular and impactful games of the last couple of console generations, and this is a great price for a world to really lose yourself in.
UK price: was £39.95 now £19.00 at Amazon
Gran Turismo games have always held pole position in among racing titles. As we explored in our Gran Turismo 7 review, this edition has graphics that shine brighter than chrome alloys, load times that are tire-meltingly fast and haptics that make you feel like you're really on the asphalt. And now it comes with the kind of discount you'd expect to see at a used-car lot.
UK price: was £69.99 now £41.50 at Amazon
We heavily praised this stunning open-world stealth game in our Assassin's Creed Shadows review, thanks it part to its super-refined combat and rewarding exploration. So don't let this deal give you the slip – it knocks almost a third off the list price.
UK price: was £56.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
From its dizzying array of game mechanics to its superb art direction and world design, our five-star Split Fiction review tells you everything you need to know about what makes this genre-bending co-op adventure a must-buy. Well, almost everything: this $14.99 discount helps too.
UK price: was £44.99 now £32.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the US - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the UK - quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Echo & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Anker & Sony from £15.98
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £159.99
- Phones: up to 20% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: Lenovo & Samsung from £119
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £109
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: up to 25% off Huawei & Samsung
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.