This is my seventh Amazon Prime Day, and by now, I've worked out that sometimes it's not just price cuts that make good deals or offerings during the sale. Sometimes, it's merely stock being available.
Browse all of the best Amazon UK Prime Day deals
I've posted about this particular 30th Anniversary DualSense stock several times before, and even highlighted these very listings before, but these bundles at EE in the UK, which include the controller, are so good – and still available, importantly – that I can't help but write about them again.
What's more, both the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro bundles that have the controller do actually save you money as well, saving you £10 compared to both items bought separately. If you've been eyeing up jumping up to the PS5 Pro, or if you haven't jumped into everything PS5 yet, then this really is a great way to do so, given that this is the only stock of the limited-edition controller I've seen in months.
You'll need to head to both the PS5 Disc edition console page and the PS5 Pro console page and scroll down (or swipe across if you're on mobile and the bundles pop up) to find the bundles under the 'Bundle deals' collapsible menu.
The PS5 Slim bundle costs £533.98 at the EE Store, and the PS5 Pro bundle comes in at £739.98. For our US readers, I've got the best links to check for stock below.
US 30th Anniversary DualSense stock check at: Amazon | Walmart | Target | PlayStation Direct | Antonline | Best Buy | GameStop | Sam's Club
See all of today's best Amazon US deals
Today's best PS5 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense bundle deals
PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense bundles
If you want to go for the regular PS5 Slim bundle, then head over to its listing page at EE and then scroll down or swipe across ot the bundles to find the one with the beautiful 30th Anniversary DualSense controller.
This is the perfect deal for those who have been considering an upgrade to the premium PS5 Pro console this year, and who want the 30th Anniversary DualSense. Scroll down or swipe across to find the bundle, add it to your basket, and save a tenner while you're at it.
PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller stock check
Naturally, a whole new console bundle might just not be the way to go for UK shoppers looking at these EE bundles – if you want the controller on its own, your best bet is to try the links below. Fair warning though: I haven't seen other stock for ages now, sadly.
For our US readers, this is your resource to check for standalone PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense stock – but I wouldn't get too excited. I have seen PS Direct have flashes of stock, but it's been so infrequent since the collection came out. Otherwise, give the links below a check if you fancy rolling the dice.
Check stock at: Amazon | Walmart | Target | PlayStation Direct | Antonline | Best Buy | GameStop | Sam's Club
Keep reading for more Amazon Prime Day deals, and to see some PS5 and PS5 Pro bundle prices wherever you are in the world.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
