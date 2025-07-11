This is my seventh Amazon Prime Day, and by now, I've worked out that sometimes it's not just price cuts that make good deals or offerings during the sale. Sometimes, it's merely stock being available.

I've posted about this particular 30th Anniversary DualSense stock several times before, and even highlighted these very listings before, but these bundles at EE in the UK, which include the controller, are so good – and still available, importantly – that I can't help but write about them again.

What's more, both the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro bundles that have the controller do actually save you money as well, saving you £10 compared to both items bought separately. If you've been eyeing up jumping up to the PS5 Pro, or if you haven't jumped into everything PS5 yet, then this really is a great way to do so, given that this is the only stock of the limited-edition controller I've seen in months.

You'll need to head to both the PS5 Disc edition console page and the PS5 Pro console page and scroll down (or swipe across if you're on mobile and the bundles pop up) to find the bundles under the 'Bundle deals' collapsible menu.

The PS5 Slim bundle costs £533.98 at the EE Store, and the PS5 Pro bundle comes in at £739.98. For our US readers, I've got the best links to check for stock below.

Today's best PS5 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense bundle deals

PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense bundles

PS5 Slim + 30th Anniversary DualSense controller: £533.98 at EE If you want to go for the regular PS5 Slim bundle, then head over to its listing page at EE and then scroll down or swipe across ot the bundles to find the one with the beautiful 30th Anniversary DualSense controller.

PS5 Pro + 30th Anniversary DualSense controller: £739.98 at EE This is the perfect deal for those who have been considering an upgrade to the premium PS5 Pro console this year, and who want the 30th Anniversary DualSense. Scroll down or swipe across to find the bundle, add it to your basket, and save a tenner while you're at it.

PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller stock check

