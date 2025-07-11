Marriage counselors hate this one trick: Buy multiple colored charging cables this Prime Day
Do you have a person in your life that is always stealing your phone charger? Does this person always deny it too? Or, once you've sat down does this person often ask you to get up and fetch a phone charger from a different room?
Today is your last chance to cheaply fix this problem forever. On the last day of Amazon Prime Day, do your relationship a favor and buy additional chargers for your home.
Buy one for each room and color coordinate your cables. Either go for yours and their colors or a color for each room. This way, your cable thief cannot deny that they've taken a charger because you'll know exactly, who or where they've taken it from!
This problem has only been exacerbated by phones no longer coming with chargers and the multiple types of cables now around. USB to lightening port, USB to USB C, USB C to USB C, ...
Now, when you, your partner, or anyone else in your household upgrades their phone, the chances of them not having the right cable close by is now more likely than ever.
It might seem a little extravagant or over the top to buy charging cables for each room but trust me, it's worth it.
I used to always misplace my charger, have it get stolen, or be too lazy to get up and fetch it from wherever it was.
Now, there is just always one there. Whenever I need it.
