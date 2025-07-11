Last chance! These are the phone deals I’d recommend snapping up before Prime Day ends
Last minute Samsung, iPhone, and Android deals
All good things come to an end – but the best go out with a bang. Though Prime Day is almost over, there are still some great last minute smartphone deals to be had on big brands like iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel, and more.
There’s only a few hours left of this year’s Amazon Prime Day event, so I’ll keep it quick – here are the best phone deals I’d recommend snapping up before Prime Day finishes at 11:59pm PST / 11:59pm GMT on Friday July 11, or 2:59am EST on Saturday, July 12.
Last minute Amazon Prime Day phone deals in the US
Amazon is offering $120 off the 512GB variant of the newly announced Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the US, which equates to a free storage upgrade. Better yet, you'll get a $300 Amazon gift card, too, which can be used for... well, anything else that takes your fancy on Amazon. We described Samsung's latest foldable as "ludicrously thin" and "the most desirable Z Fold yet" in our hands-on Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, and considering that it's only just been announced, we'll take any discounts we can get.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is one of the most elegantly designed phones, if not devices, of all time. This is a truly beautiful phone that also packs a lot of power underneath its 8-inch folding display. I'm talking about the Google Tensor G4 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a triple-camera system with 3x optical zoom (does the rear panel count as "underneath" the screen? These are the questions).
When people ask me what the best Android phone is, I point them to the OnePlus 13. This heavy-hitting handset comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a massive 6.82-inch display, and 12GB of RAM. Its OxygenOS 15 Android wrapper is also a favorite at TechRadar thanks to its responsive design and well-considered aesthetics. A $120 saving on a phone this powerful shouldn't be ignored.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is generally considered the most powerful of the "cheaper but not really cheap" budget-friendlier flagships, outpacing the Google Pixel 9a and besting the iPhone 16e when it comes to breadth of features. It's got the Exynos 2400e chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a best-in-class triple camera system. This discount knocks a fairly serious $180 off the usual price tag.
Though this $75 discount on the Google Pixel 9a might seem less impressive than the $200-$300 savings on the other models in the series, it's still a great deal. The Google Pixel 9a excels when it comes to value for money, even at list price, and this discount makes it even friendlier on the wallet. This mid-ranger gets the same Google Tensor G4 chipset as its big siblings, making it a great gateway into Gemini and the Android ecosystem.
Last minute Amazon Prime Day phone deals in the UK
The Samsung Galaxy A16 is possibly the cheapest smartphone I'd feel comfortable recommending. Let's face it: not everyone wants or needs the latest powerhouse handset for their daily needs. The Helio G99 chipset and 4GB of RAM are enough for the basics: calling, texting, browsing the web, and scrolling social media shouldn't be an issue. This deal cuts £64 from an already super-low price.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max takes everything that's great about the iPhone 16 Pro and supersizes it. You'll get a bigger screen and a larger, slightly longer-lasting battery, so if you want the very best of Apple's smartphone technology, this is the model to go for. Again, we've seen the Pro Max drop as low as £1,029 before, but £1,098 is still an eye-catching Prime Day deal.
The iPhone 16e made waves when it replaced the iPhone SE as Apple's cheapest handset, and though it's settled into Apple's lineup, it's still a mixed bag of hardware power. It's got the A18 chip, which is the most powerful chipset you'll find at this price, as well as Apple Intelligence support, but a 60Hz notched display and only a single camera. Still, if you want a current-year iPhone on a budget, this deal brings the price of the 256GB model down to a new record-low £594.
At the lower end of the price spectrum is the Samsung Galaxy A56 for £374, which is one of the best Prime Day phone deals I've seen all week, period. As you can read in our Galaxy A56 review, this mid-range Samsung handset performs fantastically for its price. Its camera delivers excellent results relative to its category, its 5,000mAh battery will easily last a whole day, and its display and chipset will make you feel like you're using a low-end flagship. £374 for the Galaxy A56 is a cracking Prime Day deal.
This Google Pixel 9 deal knocks the price of the tech giant's latest baseline flagship to an exceptional £499, a substantial saving on the standard flagship price of £799. The Pixel 9 is an elegant entry in the long-running Pixel series, offering a gateway to Google's software and AI ecosystem with the power of the Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM. Now's your chance to get a current-gen flagship for mid-range prices.
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the US - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the UK - quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Echo & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Anker & Sony from £15.98
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £159.99
- Phones: up to 20% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: Lenovo & Samsung from £119
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £109
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: up to 25% off Huawei & Samsung
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.