All good things come to an end – but the best go out with a bang. Though Prime Day is almost over, there are still some great last minute smartphone deals to be had on big brands like iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel, and more.

• Amazon Prime Day

There’s only a few hours left of this year’s Amazon Prime Day event, so I’ll keep it quick – here are the best phone deals I’d recommend snapping up before Prime Day finishes at 11:59pm PST / 11:59pm GMT on Friday July 11, or 2:59am EST on Saturday, July 12.

Last minute Amazon Prime Day phone deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: was $2,119.99 now $1,999.99 at Amazon Amazon is offering $120 off the 512GB variant of the newly announced Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the US, which equates to a free storage upgrade. Better yet, you'll get a $300 Amazon gift card, too, which can be used for... well, anything else that takes your fancy on Amazon. We described Samsung's latest foldable as "ludicrously thin" and "the most desirable Z Fold yet" in our hands-on Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, and considering that it's only just been announced, we'll take any discounts we can get.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was $1,799 now $1,384 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is one of the most elegantly designed phones, if not devices, of all time. This is a truly beautiful phone that also packs a lot of power underneath its 8-inch folding display. I'm talking about the Google Tensor G4 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a triple-camera system with 3x optical zoom (does the rear panel count as "underneath" the screen? These are the questions).

OnePlus 13: was $899 now $779 at Amazon When people ask me what the best Android phone is, I point them to the OnePlus 13. This heavy-hitting handset comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a massive 6.82-inch display, and 12GB of RAM. Its OxygenOS 15 Android wrapper is also a favorite at TechRadar thanks to its responsive design and well-considered aesthetics. A $120 saving on a phone this powerful shouldn't be ignored.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is generally considered the most powerful of the "cheaper but not really cheap" budget-friendlier flagships, outpacing the Google Pixel 9a and besting the iPhone 16e when it comes to breadth of features. It's got the Exynos 2400e chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a best-in-class triple camera system. This discount knocks a fairly serious $180 off the usual price tag.

Google Pixel 9a: was $499 now $423.99 at Amazon Though this $75 discount on the Google Pixel 9a might seem less impressive than the $200-$300 savings on the other models in the series, it's still a great deal. The Google Pixel 9a excels when it comes to value for money, even at list price, and this discount makes it even friendlier on the wallet. This mid-ranger gets the same Google Tensor G4 chipset as its big siblings, making it a great gateway into Gemini and the Android ecosystem.

Last minute Amazon Prime Day phone deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy A16: was £169 now £105 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy A16 is possibly the cheapest smartphone I'd feel comfortable recommending. Let's face it: not everyone wants or needs the latest powerhouse handset for their daily needs. The Helio G99 chipset and 4GB of RAM are enough for the basics: calling, texting, browsing the web, and scrolling social media shouldn't be an issue. This deal cuts £64 from an already super-low price.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: was £1,199 now £1,098 at Amazon The iPhone 16 Pro Max takes everything that's great about the iPhone 16 Pro and supersizes it. You'll get a bigger screen and a larger, slightly longer-lasting battery, so if you want the very best of Apple's smartphone technology, this is the model to go for. Again, we've seen the Pro Max drop as low as £1,029 before, but £1,098 is still an eye-catching Prime Day deal.

Apple iPhone 16e: was £699 now £594 at Amazon The iPhone 16e made waves when it replaced the iPhone SE as Apple's cheapest handset, and though it's settled into Apple's lineup, it's still a mixed bag of hardware power. It's got the A18 chip, which is the most powerful chipset you'll find at this price, as well as Apple Intelligence support, but a 60Hz notched display and only a single camera. Still, if you want a current-year iPhone on a budget, this deal brings the price of the 256GB model down to a new record-low £594.

Samsung Galaxy A56: was £499 now £374 at Amazon At the lower end of the price spectrum is the Samsung Galaxy A56 for £374, which is one of the best Prime Day phone deals I've seen all week, period. As you can read in our Galaxy A56 review, this mid-range Samsung handset performs fantastically for its price. Its camera delivers excellent results relative to its category, its 5,000mAh battery will easily last a whole day, and its display and chipset will make you feel like you're using a low-end flagship. £374 for the Galaxy A56 is a cracking Prime Day deal.