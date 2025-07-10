Disclaimer: if you bought a new phone in the last few years, this article isn't for you. We should all be making an effort to upgrade our handsets less frequently, and I'm not here to sell you a Galaxy S25 Ultra if you're still using the Galaxy S23 Ultra. But if you're someone whose iPhone is beginning to lag, or whose Pixel phone keeps crashing, Prime Day is as good a time as any to upgrade.
As TechRadar's Phones Editor, I've tried all of the best phones at every price level, and below, I've rounded up my favorite phone-related Prime Day deals still available in the US and UK. To cater for all budgets, I've included options at the top, middle, and lower end of the price scale.
Amazon Prime Day phone deals in the US
Let's start at the top. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the apex of Samsung's engineering and design prowess. It's got a 6.9-inch display, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and (in this configuration) 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It's loaded with AI-powered software, plus its quad-camera system is renowned as one of the best around. $934.99 for the Titanium Gray model is an exceptional, record-setting price for one of the best phones money can buy, so I highly recommend this deal.
In addition to sporting a sleek, fashionable design and arguably nicer color options than its Pro siblings, the base Pixel 9 is our pick for the best Android phone for most people, thanks to its all-around performance and impressive update longevity. This deal cuts a record-setting $250 from the phone's list MSRP, bringing the Pixel 9 closer in price to mid-range handsets than to the flagships with which it competes. Yes, the Pixel 10 is coming soon, but it won't be available at this price until sometime next year.
We haven't fully reviewed the Galaxy A36, but I did get hands-on with the device earlier this year. Like its predecessor, the A35 offers more than enough power for everyday tasks such as scrolling, streaming, and messaging. Samsung has enhanced this newer model with a suite of 'Awesome Intelligence' AI features, the likes of which you won't find on similarly priced phones. $299.99 represents a new record-low price for the A36, making it a great time to pick one up.
Amazon Prime Day phone deals in the UK
£1,049 for the 512GB model is a new record-low price, and it even beats the equivalent deal price for the 256GB model (£1,099).
Amazon has knocked over £100 off the price of Apple's standard iPhone 16 for Prime Day, which I consider to be the best iPhone for most people due to its compact size, A18 chipset, excellent cameras, and future-proof software compatibility. Similar deals are available on the Plus and Pro models, but as a pure value proposition, £698 for the base iPhone 16 is hard to beat.
At the lower end of the price spectrum is the Samsung Galaxy A56 for £374, which is one of the best Prime Day phone deals I've seen all week, period. As you can read in our Galaxy A56 review, this mid-range Samsung handset performs fantastically for its price. Its camera delivers excellent results relative to its category, its 5,000mAh battery will easily last a whole day, and its display and chipset will make you feel like you're using a low-end flagship. £374 for the Galaxy A56 is a cracking Prime Day deal.
