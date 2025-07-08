Look, I know you think we get excited about every Amazon Prime Day deal under the sun (not true!), but the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $934.99 (was $1,299.99) is a genuinely phenomenal offer that deserves to be shouted about from the rooftops. This is hands-down the best Prime Day phone deal I've seen so far and one of the best Prime Day deals, period, you're likely to see this week.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

The Galaxy S25 Ultra actually dropped to a new record-low price of $1,049 as recently as Memorial Day, but Amazon's even better $934.99 Prime Day price lowers that ceiling even further. This deal applies to the Titanium Gray option, but the Titanium Black, Silverblue, and Whitesilver options are also on sale for a similarly impressive $949.99.

There's good news for UK shoppers, too. The 256GB variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently on sale for a respectable £1,099 (was £1,249), but bizarrely, the 512GB model is cheaper still at £1,049 (was £1,349) – again, that marks a new record-low.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $934.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the apex of Samsung's engineering and design prowess. It's got a 6.9-inch display, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and (in this configuration) 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It's loaded with One UI 7, based on Android 15, and some of the best AI you'll find on a smartphone, plus its quad-camera system is renowned as one of the best around. $934.99 for the Titanium Gray model is an exceptional, record-setting price on one of the best phones money can buy, so we can't recommend this deal highly enough.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,349 now $1,049 at Amazon Amazon's Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal in the UK is arguably even better than its equivalent deal in the US. You can currently pick up the 512GB variant of Samsung's top-end flagship for £50 less than the price of its 256GB variant. Yes, you read that right – you're paying less for more, which makes this deal a Prime Day no-brainer.

What more can we say about the Galaxy S25 Ultra that you don't already know? As you'll read in our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, it's the "ultimate Android" – a phone that offers "industry-leading" power, "amazing" battery life, and "richly baked-in generative AI capabilities."

The Ultra ranks on our list of the best phones, best Android phones, best Samsung phones, and best camera phones, so you can rest assured that you'll be getting a versatile, feature-packed device that can handle whatever you plan to throw at it (apart from rocks – don't ever throw rocks at your phone).

More Prime Day phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $599 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 is a powerful flagship that ticks all the boxes: it's got the Snapdragon 8 Elite (the best Android chipset), 12GB of RAM, and a triple-camera system with 3x optical zoom. This discount knocks a cool $200 off the price of the model with 128GB of storage, making it a compelling offer for those who value capable hardware and sleek design.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $734 at Amazon Amazon is offering one of the best phones around right now for as little as $734. The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a sharp 6.3-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 2856 and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits for a clear and vibrant image. I should also mention that it takes amazing photos thanks to its three lenses: 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP 5X zoom. It’s a powerful Android phone that does everything very well, and it's a bargain with this Prime Day deal (the $734 deal price applies to the Porcelain, but the others are on sale, too).

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $549 at Amazon Powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset and a healthy 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 9 is well-equipped to handle day-to-day tasks, multitasking, and AI. It comes equipped with a bright 6.3-inch display, a dual camera system with 50MP main and 48MP ultra-wide cameras, and a choice of four classy colors – if you’re looking for a new Android phone, you’d be hard-pressed to find more for less.

Google Pixel 9a: was $499 now $449 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9a excels at one thing: value for money. That's why this $50 discount is so exciting despite only knocking 10% off the price of the phone – the Pixel 9a is as capable a phone as you'll find at this price point, and offers a cheaper (albeit less powerful) Android alternative to the iPhone 16e and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. The phone sports a beautiful 6.3-inch display, and inside, you get the Tensor G4 chipset and 8GB of RAM, enough power for day-to-day tasks, Gemini AI, and multitasking.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK