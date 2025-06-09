I’d recommend this Samsung phone to anyone - and it's just hit a new record-low price

We're huge fans of the Samsung Galaxy S25 here at TechRadar. With its compact size and powerful chipset, it's arguably the best value device in the range. And it's now even better value over at Amazon, where the handset has just hit a new low of $629.99 (was $799.99), which beats the previous record by a whopping $75.

As an overview, the Galaxy S25 features the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as its bigger siblings, which means you get just as powerful a device in a much more pocket-friendly 6.2-inch form factor. You also get superb cameras, with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Put together, it's a compelling package for just under $630. There is one minor caveat with this deal at Amazon, in that it's currently only available in the Mint Green color. I think that's easy to overlook, however, since most people are going to slap on a case anyway.

Samsung Galaxy S25 deal at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $624.99 at Amazon The excellent Samsung Galaxy S25 has just hit a brand new record-low price at Amazon. With a powerful chipset, excellent camera array, and pocket-friendly 6.2-inch form factor, the Galaxy S25 is a great all-rounder for most people. With this price cut, it's arguably one of the best value flagships on the market, too. Check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 review for an in-depth overview of this device.

A powerful and compact flagship

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 packs a serious punch despite its compact size, delivering flagship-tier performance courtesy of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Whether you're multitasking, gaming, or editing, this device can handle most things with ease.

The chipset has also brought a new focus on the brand's Galaxy AI, which unlocks capabilities like real-time translation, more image editing options, and call transcriptions.

Of course, it’s not without compromises. Like many Samsung phones, the Galaxy S25 ships with a fair amount of preinstalled software that some users may find unnecessary.

There’s also a clear hierarchy in Samsung’s lineup - if you spend more, you'll unlock perks like better cameras and bigger displays on the Ultra. That device is extremely pricey, however, and the Galaxy S25 still strikes a decent balance between features and price.