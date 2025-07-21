Remember when earbuds were expensive? Well, now, they’re bordering on unbelievably cheap with this offer I've spotted. Right now, you can buy the JLab Go Air Pop at Best Buy for $19.99 ($24.99). Yup, that's $20 for branded earbuds.

We described them as “ridiculously good wireless earbuds for under $25”, and thanks to this sale, these are even cheaper. They are “talented earbuds that belie their lowly price” and just the kind of thing I would recommend friends and family.

JLab makes some of the best budget earbuds, so you’re in good hands here with long battery life of over eight hours, a choice of equalizer settings, and touch controls. All the essentials, basically, without breaking the bank.

Today’s best budget earbuds deal

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy Small yet packing key features, the JLab Go Air Pop are incredibly cheap for what they offer. There’s a long battery life of over eight hours per earbud while the charging case adds an extra 24 hours. On-ear controls are reliable, while they sound better than anything else in this price range. If you’re on a tight budget, you won’t miss out much here.

In an ideal world, you might want to invest in the best earbuds, but if you can’t afford them, you’ll be more than happy with the JLab Go Air Pop. Our JLab Go Air Pop review explains that they offer “reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces and solid music on the go”, which is impressive at this price.

There’s a “light design with small, comfortable earpieces” with the only true downside being an “odd fitted charging cable”. Sure, the sound quality isn’t exceptional like the best wireless earbuds, but have you seen the price? These are a bargain to rule over all other bargains.

There’s no app support, but you can choose between three different equalizer settings at a tap of a button on the earbuds themselves. These switch between JLab Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost, which should cover most needs. The earbuds are also water resistant with an IPX4 rating, so they’re good for sweaty runs or walks.

If you can afford to spend more, there are some good AirPods deals around, including some affordable AirPods 4 deals. For something to block out the world, check out the noise cancelling headphone deals.