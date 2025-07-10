Some of our favorite Beats earbuds drop back to their record-low price for Prime Day

Beats headphones and earbuds make up for their higher-end price points with the number of sales they get throughout the year. This time, our best Beats earbuds are back on sale for their lowest price during this week's Prime Day sale. Right now, you can get the Beats Studio Buds Plus at Amazon for $89.95 (was $169.95).

The Beats Studio Buds Plus are an upgrade from the standard Beats Studio Buds in almost every way: from battery life to newly added features. The biggest draw is their improved noise cancellation and transparency mode. Plus, they currently cost only $10 more than the Studio Buds. Even if the Beats Studio Buds Plus go on sale multiple times a year, they rarely reach as low as the price they are right now.

Today's best Beats earbuds deal

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169.95 now $89.95 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds Plus are our best Beats earbuds for a reason. These upgrade the standard Beats Studio Buds with longer battery life, improved noise cancellation, an added Transparency mode, and more. You can use them for more than two days without charging, with six hours of battery in the buds themselves and up to 24 hours with the charging case. However, that number shortens depending on how long you use the active noise cancellation. Even so, the value these babies offer at nearly half the price is more than worth it as an upgrade to your budget earbuds.

We rated the Beats Studio Buds Plus four out of five stars and named them our overall best earbuds pick in our best Beats headphones list. In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we highlight their good looks, the aforementioned noise cancellation, and the new Transparency mode among other things.

As usual, the battery life is stellar. The Beats Studio Buds Plus last about six hours with just the buds and up to 24 hours with the charging case. Using active noise cancellation will cut that time by a bunch, but it still should support about two days of use with the case.

For more, I'd recommend looking at our best headphones and best earbuds.