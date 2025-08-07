Some of the most popular earbuds in the business are the Apple AirPods 4, and now's a great time to pick up a pair as they are on sale at Amazon for only $99 (was $129). Apart from Black Friday and Prime Day, when they dropped to $89, this is the lowest price we've ever seen them.

Owning a pair of the best earbuds is essential for experiencing top-level audio, whether you're at home or on the go. Being able to listen to your favorite music and receive phone calls without needing to remove those buds is an even bigger win.

This deal is for the AirPods without ANC, but if that functionality is important to you, then the AirPods 4 with ANC are also discounted to $148.99 (was $179). Whichever model you choose, you know you get excellent audio quality, innovative features, and a slick design.

Today's best Apple AirPods 4 deal

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The latest Apple AirPods are now the lowest price they've been outside of Black Friday and Prime Day, so chances are you'll have to wait until November for them to drop any further again. This is a great offer for Apple's latest earbuds, which serve up outstanding audio with spatial smarts that make it feel like sound is all around you.

You can read our Apple AirPods 4 with ANC review to get a clearer sense of how the buds perform, but if you'd like to know what our audio editor, Becky Scarrott, thinks of the non-ANC model, then check out her AirPods 4 opinion piece.

The reality is that $99 is not going to get you a pair of the best earbuds around, but what you are getting is a seamless experience with your iPhone. Being able to grab them before you head out the door and know they'll just work is a big time-saver.

Just keep in mind that if you’re an Android user, you will lose out on all but the most basic features, so there are better options around for you.

If you're an Apple device owner, then you might want to check out all the other AirPods deals around at the moment. Alternatively, if you’re looking for the best active noise cancellation, check out the Bose headphone deals happening or look up the Sony WH-1000XM5 deals going on.