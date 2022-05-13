Sony WH-1000XM5 pre-orders: the best prices and deals you can find right now

Sony has unveiled its newest premium noise-canceling headphones: the WH-1000XM5. The over-ear headphones are officially available for pre-order with a May 20 ship date, and we're rounding up all the best Sony WH-1000XM5 prices and deals available right now.



The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones follow its predecessor's steps by offering superb sound, active noise cancellation, and an expensive price tag. Sony's all-new headphones retail for $399/£380/AU$650, which is more than the previous generation, the Sony 1000XM4s, which were priced at $349 /£350/AU$549 at launch.



So, what do you get this premium price tag? Sony's WH-1000XM5 offer improved noise cancellation, voice microphones for better video and audio calls, and an impressive 40 hours of battery life. Perhaps the most significant change on the WH-1000XM5 is the all-new design. Sony has gone with a sleeker and curvier style with slimmer headphones for superior comfort.



The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are officially available to pre-order right now from major retailers and will ship on May 20. While you won't be able to find any deals right now, we predict the Sony WH-1000XM5 price will drop once the headphones are officially available to buy, and we'll be covering all the best offers on this page.

The best Sony WH-1000XM5 prices available now

Where to find the best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals

Sony's all-new headphones are available for pre-order at third-party retailers like Amazon, and that's where you'll find the best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals when they become available. The best opportunity to score price cuts on the earphones will be during upcoming holidays like Memorial Day sales and Prime Day, and you'll find all the best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals on this page.

How much do the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones cost?

Available for pre-order right now with a ship date of May 20, the Sony WH-1000XM5 price at launch is $399/£380/AU$650. In comparison, the previous generation, the Sony WH-1000XM4 had an original asking price of $349/£350/AU$549.

If you want to shop around a little more, we're also rounding up the best noise-canceling headphone deals and you can see the best Sony WH-1000XM4 sales happening right now.