The best cheap Sonos deals and February sales 2018

When you think of multi-room audio, only one name comes to mind: Sonos. For myriad reasons, these handy and easy-to-setup speakers have become the de facto method of pumping audio throughout your home for the last decade.

But why go for a Sonos? They're simple to use and sound great, plus they enable you to control the music from wherever you are in the house by syncing multiple speakers to the same song. It's one heck of a party trick.

Here’s the problem: Sonos speakers can be darn expensive … unless you find a good deal. That’s where we come in. We’ve put together the ultimate guide to the best cheap Sonos deals so you don’t have to scavenge the internet wasteland looking for them.

Below you’ll find the best deals on the regular speakers – Sonos Play:1, Play:3 and Play:5 – but also the Sonos Playbar, Sub and Connect as well.

Are you here for a deal on the brand-new Sonos Playbase? Don't worry, we didn't forget about the latest addition to the Sonos family. If you're looking for the best Sonos Playbase deals, we've got those as well.

Here are some prices in the US we've found, but if you're in the UK or Australia, keep scrolling down for more deals.

Save $50 on Sonos Play:1 (was $199)

So what’s a good deal?

Good deals are subjective, obviously. But if we were in your shoes, we’d wait for at least a $50/£35/AU$75 off sale. These happen around the holidays, mostly, but can happen randomly throughout the year as well.

If you’re looking for a recommendation, your best bet is to start your Sonos system with a Play:5, the big brother of the bunch, and work your way down. We also have a soft spot in our heart for the Playbar (it’s on our best soundbar list, after all) and a Play:1 is a good pick if you’re looking to move the party outdoors. If you want the latest and greatest from Sonos, check out the brand-new Sonos Playbase – it's a speaker and TV stand all in one package.

OK, without further ado, here are the best Sonos deals we’ve found this month.

Sonos One deals

Sonos and Amazon's Alexa is a match made in heaven

Full-bodied, rich sound

Combines best of Alexa and Sonos

Plays music while Alexa is muted

Google Assistant is MIA until 2018

Sonos and Alexa, Amazon's smart personal assistant, are a perfect match for one another - it's almost a wonder it's taken this long for the two of them to meet. Regardless, the Sonos One is here now and it combines the best of both worlds. The One is able to call upon Alexa to answer basic inquiries, adjust appointments on your calendar and, for Amazon Prime members, voice access to Amazon's expansive Music Unlimited library. It's already an excellent sounding speaker but, with Google Assistant support expected in 2018 and many more updated to Alexa sure to come over the years, the Sonos One is only going to get better over time.

Read our full review: Sonos One

Sonos Play:1 deals

Perfect for a wireless rear channel speaker or the outdoors

Excellent sound

Reasonably affordable

Fits snugly almost anywhere

You'll probably want two

The Sonos Play:1 is the alpha in Sonos' alphabet. It's not the most powerful of the bunch, but it definitely knows how to get the job done. It's 6.36 x 4.69 x 4.69 inches (161.45 x 119.7 x 119.7 mm) and 4.08 lbs (1.85 kg) but it can really kick. It comes in two colors – white with light metallic grille and black with graphite grille – and works with standard wall mounts and speaker stands. We love how easy it is to setup and its awesome sound quality, but thought that its low end could use a bit of oomph. Still, if you're looking to start a Sonos system without spending a lot, the Sonos Play:1 is the place to start.

Read our review: Sonos Play:1

Sonos Play:3 deals

The middle child is perfect for smaller sized living rooms

Easy to use

Compact

Lower sound quality than Play:5

Still quite pricey

The Sonos Play:3 is the middle child of the bunch. It's more powerful than the puny Play:1, but doesn't have the same room-filling audio that you get from the Play:5. For some people, though, it's just right. So how big is it? The Play:3 is 5.2 x 10.6 x 6.3 inches (132 x 268 x 160 mm) and weighs 5.71 lbs. (2.6 kg). It comes in two colors – white with light metallic grille and black with graphite grille – and works with standard wall mounts and speaker stands. It has three Class-D amplifiers, one tweeter, two mid-woofers and a bass radiator. Again, here you'll find great audio quality and a pretty easy setup.

Read our review: Sonos Play: 3

Sonos Play:5 deals

For its size, this flagship speaker packs a punch

Great look

Easy to setup

Powerful sound

Design is a bit bland

Here it is, the grand kahuna of the Sonos systems. The Sonos Play:5 is everything you can want in a network speaker. It gets loud, but also sounds crystal clear at top volumes. It's obviously a bigger than its brethren, however, so keep that in mind before you try stuffing one into a one-room apartment. So how big is it? It's 8.03 x 14.33 x 6.06 inches (203 x 364 x 154 mm) and weighs 14 lbs. (6.36 kg). It comes in two colors – white or black matte enclosure with graphite grille – and contains two built-in microphones that can tune it for your space. Unlike the Play:3 it has five Class-D amplifiers, three tweeters, three mid-woofers and a phased speaker array that separates sound into its three channels – left, right and center. Good sound doesn't come cheap, but once you hear a Sonos Play:5 speaker you won't want anything else.

Read our review: Sonos Play:5

Sonos Playbar deals

Meet the all-connected TV soundbar

Beautiful sound

Most powerful system

Only one input

EXPENSIVE!

TVs might look great, but most of them definitely don't sound all that good. That's why Sonos made the Playbar, a soundbar that can produce top-tier audio quality while simultaneously syncing up to your other multi-room speakers. It's definitely expensive, no doubt about it, but there's no other soundbar this well-connected. Here are some specs: First off, it's 3.35 x 35.43 x 5.51 inches (85 x 900 x 140 mm) and weighs 11.9 lbs. (5.4kg). It only comes in one color and requires a separate mounting kit if you want to mount it beneath your screen. Unlike the Play:5, it has nine Class-D amplifiers, three tweeters and six mid-woofers – that can put out a ton of noise.

Read our review: Sonos Playbar

Sonos Playbase deals

New for 2017, the Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and a handy TV stand all rolled together

Excellent sound quality

Apartment-shaking bass

TruePlay calibration for iOS only

Optical-only connection

Three years after the company released its first ever soundbar, the Playbar, Sonos has created the Playbase, a unique form factor sound system that combines a stable pedestal for your TV with an audio cabinet.

Why did Sonos create a second home entertainment device? The team did extensive research into how people used their Playbar at home and found that most people didn’t wall mount their televisions or Playbars. To that end, the Playbase was created to allow people to set their televisions right on top of the speaker, allowing for a compact home theater solution.

Overall, the Sonos Playbase is a good-sounding speaker for those who don’t want to fumble with a surround sound system or simply don’t have the room for one. There’s no need for a receiver, making it truly plug-and-play. Sonos’ philosophy of making music enjoyment as frictionless as possible continues with the Playbase – the Sonos app is easy to use and the integrated universal search across music services is something we wished every speaker had.

Read our review: Sonos Playbase

Sonos Sub deals

Love bass-heavy music genres? You're going to need this

Adds hefty amount of bass

Super easy set up

Strange design

Costly addition

Sonos systems are great. Like seriously great. We want to call them perfect, and yet without some sort of low-end support they just aren't. For that you need the Sonos Sub, the additional audio piece that adds a hefty amount of bass to your favorite music genres. The design here is a bit funky, we'll admit, but hey, if you were looking for a conversation starter (and ender) at your next house party, this is it. That said, it's 15.3 x 15.8 x 6.2 inches (389 x 402 x 158 mm) and weighs 36.3 lbs (16 kg). It's available in two colors – premium white gloss and premium black gloss – that can match either your Playbar or Play:5 speaker. Inside you'll find two Class-D amplifiers, two force-cancelling speaker drivers and dual acoustic ports that help the Sub reach a low frequency of about 25Hz.

Read our hands on review: Sonos Sub

Sonos Connect deals

Sharpen up your old speaker system with this smart bridge

CD-quality streaming

Connects old AV equipment

Can send/receive audio

Best for AV experts

There's nothing wrong with your old audio equipment. You've invested years in setting up and tuning your system, and there's no reason to let any of that go to waste. For anyone interested in keeping the equipment they already own but add on a streaming or mutil-room audio component, Sonos Connect is your solution. While it's not exactly a player in its own right, Sonos Connect allows you to send or receive audio streams. That means you can hook it up to your receiver to send out your favorite CD over the airwaves in your home, or set it up with your old floor speakers to bring them into the 21st century.