I found the best way to save big in the Dell Presidents' Day sale with this Dell Tower desktop and 24in monitor deal

If you want to save the most money in the Dell Presidents' Day sale, this desktop and monitor combo is where I’d start.

The Dell 24 Monitor (SE2425HM) is currently $90 (was $100), which isn’t huge on its own.

The real win is the extra 30% off the monitor when you buy it with a PC or laptop, bringing the price down to $63.

I'd recommend this Dell Tower Desktop, now $1099.99 (was $1569.99).

Now the value really stacks up. In total, that's a massive $480 off before you even factor in the 30% monitor discount.

Today's top Dell deal

Save $470.01 Dell Tower Desktop: was $1,570 now $1,099.99 at Dell The Dell Tower desktop packs serious power for professionals who need speed and headroom. It runs on an Intel Core Ultra 7 265 processor with 20 cores and 30MB cache, backed by 32GB of DDR5 memory. You get a fast 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD and Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.

Save $37 Dell 24 Monitor (SE2425HM): was $100 now $63 at Dell The 24in monitor features a 23.8in Full HD IPS panel with 1920 x 1080 resolution and up to 100Hz refresh over HDMI. It delivers wide 178° viewing angles, 5ms response time in fast mode, and a clean 3-sided slim bezel design. Tilt adjustment and Vesa support make it easy to fit any workspace.

The Dell Tower comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265 processor with 20 cores and 30MB cache, which is serious performance for creative work and heavy multitasking.

With 32GB of DDR5 memory at 5600MT/s and a fast 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, it won’t feel sluggish any time soon.

Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled, so it’s ready for business straight out of the box. You also get a wired keyboard and mouse.

Around the back and front, you’ve got loads of ports. There’s HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, multiple USB ports including USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet, and even optional expansion slots if you want to upgrade later.

The 23.8in Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS monitor offers up to 100Hz over HDMI, has a 5ms response time in fast mode, and wide 178° viewing angles.

The 3-sided slim bezel design looks clean on a desk, and tilt adjustment from -5° to 21° helps you dial in a comfortable setup.

Brightness hits 250 cd/m2 with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, which is perfectly solid for office work, content creation, and everyday streaming.

You also get HDMI and VGA ports, an included 1.8m HDMI cable, and Vesa 100 x 100 support if you’d rather mount it.

If you’re upgrading your home office or building out a workstation for serious productivity, this combo is one of the best ways I’ve found to stretch your budget during Dell’s Presidents' Day sale.