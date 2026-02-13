Dell's Presidents' Day sale is a goldmine for business professionals - these are the desktop and laptop deals worth checking out
Dell's running a superb Presidents' Day sale right now - and I've been browsing the desktop and laptop deals to find some top picks for business professionals.
For general productivity, you can't go wrong with the Dell 15 Laptop, now $499.99 (was $719.99). Although there's forever a place in my heart for the ultra-lightweight XPS 13 that's also in the sale. It's so good, it's long been part of my best business laptop guide.
On the desktop side, the Dell 24 All-in-One gets a nice price-cut down to $749.99 (was $969.99), and it's a solid productivity machine for the office or home office. But I've included a range of more performance-driven machines for those who need extra power. Check them out below.
As ever with most Dell deals, you can re-configure these machines to get the specs you need to match your workflow.
Best Dell laptop deals
Possibly the best Dell laptop around for day-to-day productivity tasks, the Dell 15 Laptop is well-priced in the Presidents' Day sale, with good specs. An Intel Core i5-1334U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.
This is the laptop we described as "surprisingly great for the price" when we reviewed the Dell 14 Plus. Great for everyday use, this Windows 11 Home model has a Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB storage.
One of the best business-class laptops I've ever used, the XPS 13 is ideal for travel - we called it " a powerhouse ultrabook" in our review. This Windows 11 Pro config comes with Core Ultra 7 258V series 2 chip, 32GB of memory, and 2TB SSD storage.
Perfect all-rounder machine, the Pro 16 Plus is Dell's best-selling Pro laptop. It's equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 220 CPU, 16GB RAM - although only 256GB SSD.
A beast of a mobile workstation which in our review we called "a developer’s dream machine, the coder's crutch, and the engineer's engine." This model comes with a Core Ultra 7 265HX processor, RTX PRO 1000 Blackwell Generation graphics, and 32GB RAM.
Best Dell desktop PC deals
This all-in-one is a good all-rounder for productivity tasks - especially if you're working from home. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD storage.
A real classic tower desktop PC here, which sports a 10-Core Intel Core Ultra 5 225 Series 2 processor with clock speeds of up to 4.9GHz, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nice shift, too, from your usual all-black monuments as this one is platinum in design.
The Pro Max line-up means business when tackling heavier workloads and complex datasheets. So, what you get from this compact mini PC performer is Intel Core Ultra 5 235 with 14 Cores and a max 5.0 GHz clock speed, 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD storage.