Jump to:

Dell's Presidents' Day sale is a goldmine for business professionals - these are the desktop and laptop deals worth checking out

Deals
By published

Some great Windows 11 laptops and desktops get a big price-cut over at Dell

Dell laptop, AIO, and desktop on a blue background next to a TechRadar badge reading &#039;Price Cut&#039;
(Image credit: Dell // Future)
Jump to:

Dell's running a superb Presidents' Day sale right now - and I've been browsing the desktop and laptop deals to find some top picks for business professionals.

For general productivity, you can't go wrong with the Dell 15 Laptop, now $499.99 (was $719.99). Although there's forever a place in my heart for the ultra-lightweight XPS 13 that's also in the sale. It's so good, it's long been part of my best business laptop guide.

Best Dell laptop deals

Dell Dell 15 Laptop
Save $220
Dell Dell 15 Laptop: was $719.99 now $499.99 at Dell
Read moreRead less

Possibly the best Dell laptop around for day-to-day productivity tasks, the Dell 15 Laptop is well-priced in the Presidents' Day sale, with good specs. An Intel Core i5-1334U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

View Deal
Dell 14 Plus Laptop
Save $320
Dell 14 Plus Laptop: was $1,169.99 now $849.99 at Dell
Read moreRead less

This is the laptop we described as "surprisingly great for the price" when we reviewed the Dell 14 Plus. Great for everyday use, this Windows 11 Home model has a Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB storage.

View Deal
Dell XPS 13
Save $350
Dell XPS 13 : was $2,109.99 now $1,759.99 at Dell
Read moreRead less

One of the best business-class laptops I've ever used, the XPS 13 is ideal for travel - we called it " a powerhouse ultrabook" in our review. This Windows 11 Pro config comes with Core Ultra 7 258V series 2 chip, 32GB of memory, and 2TB SSD storage.

View Deal
Dell Pro 16 Plus Laptop
Save $610
Dell Pro 16 Plus Laptop: was $1,389 now $779 at Dell
Read moreRead less

Perfect all-rounder machine, the Pro 16 Plus is Dell's best-selling Pro laptop. It's equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 220 CPU, 16GB RAM - although only 256GB SSD.

View Deal
Dell Pro Max 18 Plus
Save $530
Dell Pro Max 18 Plus: was $5,012.35 now $4,482.35 at Dell
Read moreRead less

A beast of a mobile workstation which in our review we called "a developer’s dream machine, the coder's crutch, and the engineer's engine." This model comes with a Core Ultra 7 265HX processor, RTX PRO 1000 Blackwell Generation graphics, and 32GB RAM.

View Deal

Best Dell desktop PC deals

Dell 24 All-In-One Desktop
Save $220
Dell 24 All-In-One Desktop: was $969.99 now $749.99 at Dell
Read moreRead less

This all-in-one is a good all-rounder for productivity tasks - especially if you're working from home. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD storage.

View Deal
Dell Tower Plus Desktop
Save $270
Dell Tower Plus Desktop: was $1,119.99 now $849.99 at Dell
Read moreRead less

A real classic tower desktop PC here, which sports a 10-Core Intel Core Ultra 5 225 Series 2 processor with clock speeds of up to 4.9GHz, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nice shift, too, from your usual all-black monuments as this one is platinum in design.

View Deal
Dell Pro Max Micro Desktop
Save $140
Dell Pro Max Micro Desktop: was $1,337.35 now $1,197.35 at Dell
Read moreRead less

The Pro Max line-up means business when tackling heavier workloads and complex datasheets. So, what you get from this compact mini PC performer is Intel Core Ultra 5 235 with 14 Cores and a max 5.0 GHz clock speed, 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD storage.