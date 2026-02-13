Dell's Presidents' Day sale is a goldmine for business professionals - these are the desktop and laptop deals worth checking out

Dell's running a superb Presidents' Day sale right now - and I've been browsing the desktop and laptop deals to find some top picks for business professionals.

For general productivity, you can't go wrong with the Dell 15 Laptop, now $499.99 (was $719.99). Although there's forever a place in my heart for the ultra-lightweight XPS 13 that's also in the sale. It's so good, it's long been part of my best business laptop guide.

On the desktop side, the Dell 24 All-in-One gets a nice price-cut down to $749.99 (was $969.99), and it's a solid productivity machine for the office or home office. But I've included a range of more performance-driven machines for those who need extra power. Check them out below.

As ever with most Dell deals, you can re-configure these machines to get the specs you need to match your workflow.

Best Dell laptop deals

Save $220 Dell Dell 15 Laptop: was $719.99 now $499.99 at Dell Read more Read less ▼ Possibly the best Dell laptop around for day-to-day productivity tasks, the Dell 15 Laptop is well-priced in the Presidents' Day sale, with good specs. An Intel Core i5-1334U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Save $350 Dell XPS 13 : was $2,109.99 now $1,759.99 at Dell Read more Read less ▼ One of the best business-class laptops I've ever used, the XPS 13 is ideal for travel - we called it " a powerhouse ultrabook" in our review. This Windows 11 Pro config comes with Core Ultra 7 258V series 2 chip, 32GB of memory, and 2TB SSD storage.

Best Dell desktop PC deals

Save $220 Dell 24 All-In-One Desktop: was $969.99 now $749.99 at Dell Read more Read less ▼ This all-in-one is a good all-rounder for productivity tasks - especially if you're working from home. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD storage.

Save $270 Dell Tower Plus Desktop: was $1,119.99 now $849.99 at Dell Read more Read less ▼ A real classic tower desktop PC here, which sports a 10-Core Intel Core Ultra 5 225 Series 2 processor with clock speeds of up to 4.9GHz, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nice shift, too, from your usual all-black monuments as this one is platinum in design.