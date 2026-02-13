Be quick! Microsoft's ultra-lightweight Surface Laptop Go 3 is down to just $645 in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale

If you're looking for an ultraportable without sacrificing day-to-day usability, I've found a great deal on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 for $645 (was $800) in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. That's a huge discount on a lightweight Windows laptop that’s built to travel.

This is Microsoft’s compact 12.4-inch touchscreen notebook, and it’s all about balance. At just 2.49 pounds, it’s easy to carry around, slipping into a bag without adding much weight, making it ideal for work, study, or everyday use on the move.

Inside, you’re getting an Intel 12th Generation Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. That setup keeps everyday computing feeling quick enough for browsing, documents, email, and light creative tasks without pushing into heavyweight laptop territory.

For more savings across tech, we're live tracking the best gear in the Best Buy Presidents' Day Sale

Today's top Microsoft Surface Go 3 laptop deal

The 1536 x 1024 touchscreen keeps things sharp and clean, and the smaller display size helps make the entire machine feel compact rather than cramped. It’s comfortable on a desk but also practical when you’re working in tighter spaces.

There are some caveats worth knowing before snapping it up. The 128GB SSD is fine for lighter use, but storage could fill up quickly if you keep large files locally. Most people will want to pair it with cloud storage or an external drive. If you're planning on carrying it around and working in different locations, that's a smart move anyway.

The keyboard isn’t backlit, which could matter if you often work at night or in dim environments, but it's far from a deal breaker. Port selection is minimal too, with one USB-A and one USB-C, so a hub could be useful if you connect multiple accessories.

Still, this laptop isn’t trying to be a powerhouse. It’s a slim, everyday machine that focuses on portability, reliable performance, and a clean user experience.

Intel Iris Xe graphics are perfectly capable for standard workloads and general creative tasks.

At $645, this price cut makes the Surface Laptop Go 3 far more tempting than usual.

If you want a compact laptop that feels premium without carrying a high price tag, this is a great deal to consider right now.