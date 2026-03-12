Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft, has launched for iOS and Android devices alongside the release of a Nintendo Switch 2 version and a free new Challenge Mode update for all platforms.

As the name suggests, the update introduces a challenge mode that lets you modify the difficulty by altering health, damage, enemies, and more to contribute to an overall challenge rating. Completing higher challenge rating runs lets you unlock even more, introducing a serious amount of replayability.

The mode will offer 15 new achievements for completionists to chase and comes alongside the introduction of ten fresh outfits for protagonist Lara Croft. Each of these is tied to an achievement and offers significant stat bonuses to help you push even further in the mode.

Those who own the Nintendo Switch version of the game can now also upgrade to a native Nintendo Switch 2 version completely free of charge. It runs at a 1440p resolution at 60fps in docked mode, or a silky smooth 120fps in 1080p handheld.

The complete experience on the go

Speaking to TechRadar Gaming ahead of its reveal, Aspyr senior producer Kay Gilmore confirmed that the new mobile port is "the full Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered experience with all the same content". That means it has the three complete games and "all the expansions, secret levels, Challenge Mode, and one of [the team's] favorite enhancements to the franchise, Photo Mode."

They also revealed that this release of the game "is actually completely unique" and "based on the original game code" rather than the existing PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch versions.

This approach allowed the team to optimize the user interface (UI) and control scheme for phones and tablets, as well as deal with a few enduring bugs.

"Most of the time was spent making the user experience smooth and simplifying the UI for touch controls," they said. "We also did plenty of optimization and fixed additional legacy issues for fans."

On top of the introduction of touch controls, Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered offers full mobile controller support for those who would prefer to use a gamepad for a more console-like experience.

Aspyr product manager Adam Hankins described the launch as "a testament to the enduring strength of the franchise" and explained that the Challenge Mode update shows that these old games are "still evolving".

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered is priced at $29.99 on mobile (though a limited-time launch discount currently has it at just $14.99), which is relatively cheap for a console release, but quite expensive in the wider mobile market where free titles are the norm.

According to Hankins, this price point reflects "a growing appetite for pure gaming experiences on mobile" that aren't "interrupted by ads or microtransactions."

"We’re providing an incredible amount of value in one package: all three iconic games, all original DLC, our brand-new Challenge Mode, and a full Photo Mode," he added. "It’s a complete, high-quality console experience that you can take anywhere."

Prospective mobile buyers can also try the first three levels of each game for free, a move that Kettering believes will "lower the barrier to entry as much as possible."

"Since these games weren't originally designed for mobile, we recognize that players might want to feel how the classic mechanics translate to a touch interface before committing," he said. "By offering the first few levels for free, we’re inviting the widest possible audience to experience Lara’s legacy first hand."

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Tomb Raider franchise and is an exciting time to be a series fan. A remake of the first game by developers Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog, titled Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, is set to launch this year with an all-new instalment called Tomb Raider: Catalyst to follow in 2027.

"While we have nothing to announce today, we certainly aren't finished with Tomb Raider," Kettering teased. "We have a lot of love for this series, and our journey with Lara is far from over. I’d recommend fans stay tuned as 2026 is already looking to be a big year for the franchise."

