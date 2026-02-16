Tomb Raider has just launched on mobile phones

This port of the 2013 game has been optimized for portable play and features multiple graphics settings

It even includes loads of DLC and costs under $20 / £13

Mobile port masters Feral Interactive have released an iOS and Android version of Tomb Raider, letting you play the action-packed game on the go.

Originally released in 2013 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC, it's the first fully fledged console entry in the series to appear on mobile platforms. A gritty reboot that explores the origins of the iconic heroine Lara Croft, it's the perfect introduction to the series if you haven't played any of the games before.

It's been years since I finished this instalment, but this new port seems like the perfect excuse for a replay. It's been optimized for a wide range of devices, with multiple graphical presets geared towards high-end performance or visual fidelity.

In addition to full touch-screen controls, it has support for all of the best mobile controllers. You can even play using a compatible keyboard or mouse on an iPad or Android device.

Tomb Raider Out NOW for iOS & Android — Mobile Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The mobile version of Tomb Raider includes all the content of the original game, plus its most significant DLC for additions like bonus upgrades, costumes, and more.

It costs just $19.99 / £12.99 via the App Store and Google Play Store, where it already has more than a thousand five-star reviews. "Perfect, simply perfect," wrote one buyer. "This is a masterpiece. Worth every cent I spent."

"This is a really outstanding port. Bravo Feral, as usual," added another. Many purchasers also make favorable comparisons to other mobile ports by Saber Interactive, which includes the likes of Hitman: Absolution and Grid Legends.

