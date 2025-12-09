Fortnite recently had a "Vote in Fortnite" event for The Game Awards

Tomb Raider was featured, teasing a reveal at The Game Awards on Thursday, December 11

The teaser image shows a silhouette of Lara Croft amid some sort of ancient technology

A Tomb Raider announcement has been confirmed for The Game Awards 2025, airing on Thursday, December 11. While it's still a mystery as to what exactly is going to be revealed, we do know that there will be info on "the future of one of gaming's most iconic franchises".

The Game Awards 2025 recently ran an event in Fortnite, allowing players to visit 10 creator-made islands before casting a vote on which they liked the best. As part of this, a teaser for Tomb Raider was also shown, which you can view below:

Did you miss her? She missed you. 🔫As just revealed in The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite map portal, tune in to @thegameawards on December 11 for a look at the future of one of gaming's most iconic franchises @tombraider#TombRaider #Fortnite #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/IiN3jPQSkSDecember 8, 2025

The image shared shows a silhouette of Lara Croft wielding her iconic dual pistols, surrounded by a bunch of mysterious ancient technology. To me, this looks like more of her classic look, but could even just be her Fortnite design. As such, it's hard to say whether the teaser gives any hints at a new direction for the long-running franchise.

Developer Crystal Dynamics announced that it had started work on a new Tomb Raider game back in 2022, though we've not had any updates since. In addition, the studio has undergone multiple rounds of layoffs, the latest being just a few weeks ago.

With very little to go on, I'm just hoping that the new Tomb Raider reveal is for a completely new set of games. I loved the Crystal Dynamics trilogy that concluded with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, but I think it's time for a new direction.

Something a bit more arcade-y and classic, with heaps of color and genuine Indiana Jones-style adventures. Please, enough of the gritty reboots.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.