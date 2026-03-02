5G connectivity signals can function as precise positioning sensors

Location control may shift from devices back to carriers

The company reports sub-10 cm accuracy without new hardware

California start-up ZaiNar claims it can deliver highly accurate location data using existing 5G networks without relying on GPS satellites.

The company says its system works entirely from the network side, extracting detailed position information from the same signals devices already send to stay connected.

It says ZaiNar 5G Positioning does not require new chips, firmware updates, or cooperation from handset manufacturers.

No more GPS barriers

Unlike traditional 5G positioning techniques that depend on dedicated reference signals, the system uses standard uplink signals that phones and connected devices continuously transmit.

Because these signals are already required for connectivity, the positioning process does not increase battery consumption.

The company reports accuracy below 10cm under certain conditions, with coverage extending up to 1.5km using modest spectrum resources.

“5G’s killer app has finally arrived, and it’s not theory, it’s deployed,” said Daniel Jacker, CEO and Co-Founder of ZaiNar.

“We’re proving sub-10cm accuracy in real-world deployments across healthcare, construction, logistics, and smart city applications. This technology turns 5G from a faster pipe into genuine infrastructure for Physical AI.”

Current mobile ecosystems are largely controlled by operating systems from companies such as Apple and Google, which determine whether location signals can be shared with carriers.

In practice, this has limited network operators’ ability to offer precise positioning services directly.

ZaiNar’s approach shifts control back to the network by treating positioning as a core infrastructure function rather than a handset feature.

If accurate, this change would allow carriers and enterprises to access location data from phones, vehicles, robots, and industrial devices without app-level permissions.

The company argues that this reduces dependence on device makers while increasing utility for private networks and industrial deployments.

It adds this technology does not operate only in digital spaces but also functions in real-world environments.

The company argues that advanced automation requires constant, precise spatial awareness across many moving objects.

GPS tracking often fails in certain scenarios, which is why governments have collaborated to secure GPS for critical infrastructure.

Vision-based positioning systems depend on clear lines of sight, while Bluetooth-based tracking systems are constrained by relatively short operating ranges and signal interference.

The company suggests that 5G networks can fill these gaps by acting as a distributed sensing platform.

Commercial deployments are reported in sectors such as healthcare, logistics, construction, and smart city projects.

If the technology performs as described at scale, it could redefine how businesses track phones and industrial devices across private and public networks.

However, broader adoption will likely depend on transparent testing, regulatory clarity, and sustained carrier investment.

