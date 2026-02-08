Comet 5G ensures persistent remote access even when primary networks fail unexpectedly

Multi-network failover switches automatically between Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G RedCap

Local wireless SSID enables control even in internet-deprived environments or air-gapped setups

GL.iNet has announced the Comet 5G, a remote KVM designed to maintain control over computers when conventional network access becomes unreliable or unavailable.

The device combines wired Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and cellular connectivity in a single enclosure, aiming to reduce dependence on any single access method.

Comet 5G builds on the GL.iNet Comet, retaining the compact, subscription-free KVM-over-IP simplicity that made it popular among IT professionals and homelab enthusiasts.

Multi-network failover and connectivity claims

The core claim is simple: persistent remote control even when networks fail or environments are restricted.

Comet 5G relies on a multi-network failover system that automatically shifts between Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and cellular connections.

The intention is to keep the device reachable when the primary network drops, particularly during troubleshooting or disaster recovery scenarios.

This approach aligns with environments where access conditions are unstable, including air-gapped facilities where connectivity is deliberately constrained.

The cellular component is based on 5G RedCap, a reduced-capacity standard designed for lower power and bandwidth demands.

This is similar to its implementation in devices like the CTL NL73 Chromebook, which leverages 5G RedCap to extend mid-speed connectivity affordably.

While this enables basic remote access when wired or wireless networks are unavailable, it does not imply full 5G performance.

There is also no microSD card slot, which removes a simple option for expandable local storage or offline media handling, and the absence of eSIM support limits deployment flexibility, as physical SIM management remains necessary.

Beyond wide-area connectivity, Comet 5G includes a local access feature intended for environments without any internet availability.

The device can broadcast its own SSID, creating a direct wireless management link to a nearby controlling system.

This allows administrators to interact with connected machines on-site, even when both the KVM and the controller lack external network access.

Such functionality broadens deployment scenarios, though it depends on physical proximity rather than remote reach.

GL.iNet has increased onboard storage to 64 GB of eMMC, intended to support multiple operating system images.

Data transfer rates are specified at up to 25 MB/s, which could shorten recovery processes after system failures.

This internal storage replaces reliance on removable media, though it also reinforces the earlier limitation created by the lack of microSD expansion.

The hardware includes a touchscreen and an HDMI port, reinforcing its role as a direct control and monitoring device rather than a purely headless tool.

The touchscreen and dual Ethernet features echo designs seen in GL.iNet’s Slate 7 portable router, while the multi-network failover concept is refined from their Puli AX cellular router.

According to GL.iNet, Comet 5G is a response to increasingly fragile network assumptions and is currently available for preorder via its official channels.

